Elected officials offer insight into 2022 Legislative Session

The 2022 Iowa Legislative Session started on Monday, Jan. 10, in Des Moines.

The Express reached out to Sens. Dan Zumbach (District 48) and Carrie Koelker (District 29), and Reps. Lee Hein (District 96) and Steven Bradley (District 58) for their insight into what’s to come in 2022.

Previously, the Iowa Legislature approved the new Senate and House redistricting maps, utilizing the new Census data. After this year, Jones County will lie entirely within House District 66, rather than split between Districts 96 and 58. The county will also lie entirely within Senate District 33, rather than split between Districts 48 and 29.

As of right now, the legislative session (the 100th calendar day) is scheduled for April 19. It is not out of the question for the Iowa Legislature to work past the 100th day, depending on the legislation.

The state has a $1.2 billion surplus in the general budget, and $1 billion in the taxpayer relief fund.

“This is a very unique situation that took a lot of conservative measures to reach,” explained Koelker.

All four legislators agreed that this money belongs to the taxpayers of Iowa and should be returned to Iowans. Koelker noted the funds could be “returned” in the form of “future (tax) cuts.

“My opinion is they (Iowans) should keep more of their hard-earned dollars,” she continued. “Everyone is trying to adjust and endure this horrific inflation. It creates an opportunity to modernize our tax system.”

“Tax deductions will relieve the surplus,” Zumbach offered.

Hein called the surplus “an overpayment from Iowa taxpayers.” He sees the fund being used to “permanently reduce individual income tax rates.

“By reducing rates, Iowans can keep more of their money,” he said.

There are ongoing effects from the pandemic still quite prevalent in society today, almost two years later. Everything from the supply chain and staffing/employee shortages are seen throughout school districts, industries, and businesses, large and small. When asked what could be done at the state level to address this issue, Koelker said while workforce is an issue across the board, “it is going to take more than legislation or government solutions to get to the root of this problem.

“I think we can all agree that this goes much deeper than funds,” she said. “Government can’t solve this problem alone. Solidifying some solutions and healthy conversations will continue to happen, especially on the education front.”

She said other factors come into play as well with a workforce shortage: affordable housing, childcare, government assistance, and work ethic.

“I have been working since I was 14, so I really have a hard time understanding how people that are 19 and older are unemployed,” she added.

“Low taxes and good jobs bring people in (to Iowa),” said Zumbach, plain and simple. “Removing a complicated and regulated business climate brings job creators.”

He plans to work to pass legislation that will help to create jobs in Iowa.

Hein said that the shortage of employees is a nationwide problem made worse by “the pandemic and policies implemented by the federal government.”

During his time in the Iowa Legislature, Hein voted to support and expand funding for “trades education,” apprenticeship training, K-12 education, community colleges, as well as to bring more doctors and nurses to rural Iowa.

“I think all of these things and more are on the table to help address workforce issues,” he offered. “For schools, we should look at changing the certification process to include life skills as a way to become certified. Someone who has experience as an accountant, for example, is capable of teaching a business class.”

Hein also said the affordable childcare impacts the workforce.

“I have heard from many Iowans who are concerned about the rising costs of childcare and access to care, especially in rural Iowa,” he said. “The GOP legislature and governor have been working on this issue the last couple of years. I will support additional access to quality, affordable childcare and look for solutions to this problem.”

Bradley shared some specifics when it comes to unemployment in Iowa… There are 64,000 Iowans currently unemployed, and 110,000 unfilled jobs.

“An economy that is creating jobs is always a good sign, but we need to channel more of our efforts toward filling the jobs we already have open,” he urged. “Affordable childcare in Iowa remains a priority; we have taken the lead on this effort, but more needs to be accomplished.”

Bradley said if childcare issues are addressed, parents could return to work.

The supply chain, like workforce, is also seen as a national issue, per these Iowa legislators.

“I am hopeful the federal government allows us some assistance to find solutions to the federal problem that is trickling down and leaves our hands tied,” said Koelker.

“All of us need to stop having fear of what is going on in our world, and work on understanding our current situation with accurate knowledge and respect,” said Zumbach. “Too many are making decisions with inaccurate information. We need to contribute to our lives and careers with new enthusiasm. If we all acts and work like we did in 2019, supply chain problems will disappear.”

Like childcare, Hein said the supply chain is also one the biggest issues he hears from constituents. He sees the supply chain problem also being related to workforce.

“If we get more people back to work, it should help resolve the issue,” Hein offered.

Bradley suggested bringing more manufacturing back to Iowa.

“Counting on China to supply our country with important and vital supplies is hamstringing our country and state,” he said. “Buying local as much as possible supports our people.”

When asked if the legislature foresees passing any bills related to COVID relief or restrictions, it was a resounding “no.”

Koelker reminded everyone that Iowa, as did all states, received federal COVID funds.

“The funds landed in the state with delayed guidelines and requirements,” she said. “As a conservative, I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone this is one-time money, so expectations of that being continuous funds can’t be expected.”

Koelker credits Iowa’s fast COVID recovery to Gov. Kim Reynolds and the elected officials when it came to getting students back into the classrooms and positioning businesses so they could reopen safely.

“Economic recovery has been largely possible with those aligned efforts,” she praised.

Zumbach said he is against continued COVID restrictions put in place by government officials and schools.

“Personal health decisions should be between you and your doctor,” he said.

Hein said during the previous session, there was bi-partisan effort to “fight against the federal government” when it came to restrictions. He anticipates more state legislation pushing back against the federal mandates, depending on how the Supreme Court rules after Jan. 7.

“We found ways to balance public health, the economy, Iowans’ livelihoods, and the freedoms that they deserve,” he said. “I will always stand with Iowans on these issues.”

Bradley, much like the rest, believes Iowans should have the freedom to make their decisions in regards to mandates.

“I support Iowans’ rights to work regardless of their vaccination status,” he said. “Protecting citizens from a federal overreach that is costing Iowans jobs is a top priority.” He added that one’s medical decisions should not justify employment.

Overall, Koelker anticipates a “bold session” in 2022.

“United, we made monumental legislation and I forecast us to continue that into this legislative session,” she said.

Hein plans to carry on his very first priority when first elected: not spending more than the state brings in.

“I will support budgets that meet Iowans’ priorities, but in a sensible way,” he said.

Bradley sees other priorities being the reduction of income and property taxes.