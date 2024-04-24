Elementary school bond issue to be on Nov. 5 ballot

In a school board meeting brimming with major issues such as the budget, teacher-district negotiations, tax levy rates and curriculum adoptions, one agenda item stood above all others.

At the April 22 meeting, the board approved a resolution calling for an bond election on Nov. 5 in which voters will decide whether to authorize the district to issue general obligation bonds for up to $15 million for the purpose of constructing a new elementary school building.

Monticello Community School District Brian Jaeger said the district has collected 287 signatures – well above the required 241 – to enable the board to call for the bond election.

Six years after voters overwhelmingly approved a bond issue to build a new middle school (70.9 percent to 29.1 percent), the question of whether to construct a new school building will again be placed in voters’ hands.

If a bond issue passes Nov. 5, which would require a supermajority of 60 percent plus one vote, design plans can begin on a $26.5 million elementary school facility, which would bring the entire school district to a single campus.

The tax impact of the plan, if it passes, would be a tax increase of $1.10 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

However, in making a motion on the resolution to call for a bond election, board member John Schlarmann added a provision that the board look at the district’s SAVE account, keep a healthy amount of money in it, but also use some of it to try to “keep that property tax close to a dollar or right in there.”

Tony Amsler seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously.

Under state law, board members and the superintendent are not allowed to try to convince voters to vote yes, but can present the facts of the elementary school situation within the district, which they will do through building tours, forums, videos, mailings and more.

It is likely that a “vote yes” committee – separate from the school district, will be formed, which it was in 2018 to great success.

In other board business:

• The board approved the 2023-24 certified budget. It approved a formula that includes a management fund of $400,000, an Instructional Support Levy of 5 percent, and a PPEL tax of 1 percent.

The total levy of $14.66212 represents a slight increase over the FY 2024 levy of $14.66006.

The budget was amended to reflect the district’s recent land purchase, and also increases in Panther Academy enrollment and inflation on food supplies. Business manager Marcy Gillmore said the amended budget will not change this year’s tax rate.

Public hearings were held on both the amended budget and the certified budget before the meeting, and no public comments were received.

• The board approved the professional negotiations agreement between the Monticello Education Association (MEA) and the school district. The agreement represents no changes to this year’s contract except for the dates.

• The board approved certified, non-certified and administrative contracts, as well as substitute pay.

• The board approved bids for copiers/printers, Chromebooks and iPads.

• The board approved curriculum for school counseling, industrial technology, vo-ag and family consumer science. Most of the funding for the curriculum will be paid for through grants and a donation from the Monticello School District Foundation.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved several personnel items, as follows:

Resignation – Nick Schauf as student council sponsor at the high school.

Appointments – Jamie Vroegh as middle school counselor, Riley Melchert as assistant high school volleyball coach, Pat Kelly as summer food service director, Heather Hansen as summer technology associate, Diane Deppe-Haag as special education child specific associate at Shannon, Hanna Horsfield as student council sponsor at the high school, and Bret McDonald and Ryan Luensman as driver’s ed teachers.

Also appointed were several grade level Professional Learning Community (PLC) leaders: Jolene Schlemme, Kendra Kedley, Jean Kehoe, Elizabeth Moon, Lindsay Ryan, Nicolette Wennekamp, Jenni Schauf, Andrea Ellison, Laura Schmitt, Kelli Osterkamp, Dan Sauser, Kayla Schockemoehl, Todd Hospodarsky, Nancy Toenjes, Nick Thumma, Kathy Larson and Shannon Guyer.

Also appointed were several summer food service employees at Shannon: Gwen Guilford, Regina Engelbart, Marlys Murphy, Stacy Appleby and Tracy Hoisington.