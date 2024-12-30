Elementary school plans, timelines begin to form

Brian Jaeger probably summed up the situation as well as possible when he discussed upcoming plans for the new elementary school.

“There will be something on that almost every day between now and when it’s done,” said Jaeger, the Monticello Community School District Superintendent.

Some of those processes were discussed by Jaeger at the regular meeting of the Monticello School Board Dec. 16.

First, prior to the meeting, the board held a public hearing for the “issuance of school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue and refunding bonds.”

This enables the district to begin selling bonds to fund the new building.

There were no public comments received, and during the regular meeting the board approved the resolution.

Two more agenda items were approved pertaining to construction of the new building: a proposal for geotechnical engineering services from Terracon, and agreement with Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for professional services.

The Terracon item, Jaeger said, “is where they drill borings to test the soil and figure out if they need to bring in new dirt, or what they’re going to have to do to stabilize the building that would be put on that property.

“The second one,” Jaeger added, “ is a site survey, that will survey the area where the building goes.”

In addition, Hall & Hall will survey the area west of the high school tennis courts to see if it’s possible to build a road through there to connect with Highway 38.

Upcoming dates were also announced during the meeting, again, having to do with the new building.

Jaeger said elementary teachers and staff will be meeting with Katie Harms of OPN Architects shortly after the holiday break to discuss ideas for the building.

“We set the meetings to be done right when we come back,” Jaeger said. “Anything we can start doing up front is going to help us on the back end to try to get this thing done early.”

Harms will then come back with posters depicting possible layouts of the building, and staff will be asked to attach stickers to the ideas they like best.

“They want all that up-front information as part of the design process,” Jaeger said.

Timelines for the building will be discussed at a pair of upcoming meetings.

OPN will send representatives to the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 27, and Travis Squires of Piper Sandler is scheduled to attend the Feb. 12 board work session to discuss financing.

In other board business:

• The board approved the Instructional Support Program Levy (ISL) resolution for participation for two years. Before the meeting, the board held a public hearing about the ISL, during which no public comments were made.

• The board approved the resolution for modified allowable growth request for for at-risk/dropout prevention in the amount of $378,622.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved some personnel items, as follows:

Resignations – Gabrielle Milroy as Panther Academy Associate, and Cathy Crowe as special education associate at the middle school.

Appointments – Allie Riches as volunteer basketball cheer coach at the high school, and Jon Kyte as weight room supervisor/strength and conditioning coach at the high school.

• The board appointed Mark Rieken to serve on the Jones County Conference Board. Tony Amsler volunteered to be Rieken’s alternate.

• The board approved the second and final reading of five board policies, pertaining to employee health examinations, student promotion, retention and acceleration; school food program, eligibility for free or reduced cost meals, and operation of buses during inclement weather.