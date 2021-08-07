Eleven candidates vie for 2021 GJCF Queen

Eleven young ladies from throughout Jones County are vying for the title of 2021 Great Jones County Fair Queen. The candidates were announced on June 9 during the annual fair kick-off event.

The Fair Queen Pageant is just around the corner, planned for Sunday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Monticello Eagles Club. The public is welcome to attend.

Meet this year’s candidates:

Brooklyn Stark

Stark is a recent Monticello High School graduate with the Class of 2021. She graduated with honors, receiving her Silver Service cord, as well as her Kirkwood Medallion. During high school, Stark participated in choir for four years, Forte for one year, FFA for four years and the FFA office team, speech and drama for four years, cross country for two years, 4-H for eight years (holding many positions during that time), and National Honor Society for one year.

Stark will be attending Iowa State University in the fall of 2021, majoring in criminal justice with the hope of becoming a crime scene investigator. During her time at college, she will be a part of the rodeo team.

Stark, of Monticello, is the daughter of Carla Miller and John Stark.

Adele Hogan

Hogan is a 2021 graduate of Monticello High School. She was involved for four years in each of the following activities: SODA (Students Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol), ASK Book Club, and drama (including backstage for three years and the lead in the 2021 spring musical production). She was in choir for four years, including Forte Singers and River Valley Conference Honor Choir for two years. She was also active in volleyball, soccer, and bowling. Hogan is a National Honor Society member, and was a candidate for the National Council of Youth Leadership. Hogan graduated high school with her high honors cord, Silver Service cord, and 4-H and FFA cords. She also earned her Kirkwood Medallion.

Hogan has been active in the Prairie Hill 4-H Club for nine years, serving as an officer for three years. She has been on the Jones County 4-H Council for four years. She has also been an active FFA member for four years, and served as an officer for three.

Hogan has shown livestock and static exhibits at both the county and state fairs.

She will be attending Iowa State University this fall and majoring in food science.

Hogan, of Monticello, is the daughter of Dominic and Karen Hogan.

Karli Recker

Recker recently graduated from Monticello High School. While in high school, she was involved in cross country and track for one year, basketball for four years, and golf for three years. She was captain of the basketball and golf teams. Recker was a member of the National Honor Society, National Council on Youth Leadership, and Student Council. She was also a member of 4-H for seven years and FFA for four years. She held such offices as president and secretary of the Monticello FFA Chapter. She has exhibited sheep for eight years.

Upon graduation, Recker received her Silver Service cord for volunteering over 300 hours of community services. Recker graduated high school with 41 college credits, with a cumulative GPA of 3.988, and was salutatorian of her class.

She enjoys playing and watching sports, spending time with family and friends, and being outside.

She plans to attend Kirkwood Community College in the fall for two semesters, and then transfer to Allen College in Waterloo for their 15-month accelerated BSN program.

Recker, of Hopkinton, is the daughter of Cory and Emily Recker.

Grace Lubben

Lubben recently graduated from Anamosa High School and received high honors three years in a row. Throughout high school, she was active in FFA, volleyball, basketball, and track for four years; softball for five years; Interact Club for three years; National Honor Society as well as National Council of Youth Leadership for one year; and 4-H for nine years. The officer positions she held while in FFA are treasurer and secretary; and in 4-H she was president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, and historian.

She has received many awards throughout her athletics as well as FFA. Lubben earned her Iowa Degree and received a second-team All-State outfield award for softball.

She has over 240 hours of community service and has helped out with her local church, taught youth athletics at youth sports camps, and made blankets through 4-H for various services.

Lubben plans on attending Kirkwood Community College to play softball and major in biology. She is on track for receiving her A.S. degree. After Kirkwood, she plans on transferring to Iowa State University where she will finish out her degree with plans to apply to veterinary school.

Lubben loves being active in her free time and loves country music. She enjoys biking, fishing, lifting weights, and working with her animals on her farm.

Lubben, of Anamosa, is the daughter of Brian and Michele Lubben.

Kelsey Adams

Adams is a senior at Monticello High School. She has been involved in National Honor Society, church choir, Silver Service, track, softball, and Relay For Life. She is a four-year member of her high school dance team, along with being captain.

In her free time, she dances at her local dance studio and teaches youth, along with Panther Poms.

Adams plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in dance and nursing, along with working and volunteering at the hospital as a certified nurse aide.

Adams, of Monticello, is the daughter of Trint and Erin Adams.

Bronwyn Hodge

Hodge is going to be a senior at Monticello High School. She has been active in varsity volleyball for three years, captain for one year, and varsity basketball for three years, as well as captain for one.

She volunteers her time by helping out the softball team and National Honor Society. She will receive her Silver Service cord at graduation in the spring for over 300 volunteer hours.

After graduating, Hodge plans on attending a four-year university to major in pre-medicine, to later attend medical school to become a pediatric oncologist.

In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family, and playing club volleyball.

Hodge, of Monticello, is the daughter of Russ and Missi Hodge.

Lillian Strait

Strait recently graduated from Midland High School with the Class of 2021. While in high school, she was a part of cheer, dance, speech, and performing arts.

Strait earned her Silver Service cord for serving 300 hours of community service for volunteering with the Anamosa Fire Department and 4-H.

In the fall, she will attend Loras College where she will be majoring in psychology and minoring in pre-law. She will also be a part of the cheer team, choir, and civic leaders. Her next step will be to continue her education at Drake University for law school, with the end goal of becoming a state prosecutor.

Strait has been a part of 4-H for nine years. She is currently the president of the East Greenfield 4-H Club. She has served in every 4-H officer position. She is also involved in County Council and Youth Committee.

Strait, of Anamosa, is the daughter of Jamie and Dan Ginter, and the late Chad Strait.

Reagan Schneiter

Schneiter will be a junior at Monticello High School. She plans to attend college to be a physical therapist or companion veterinarian. She is involved in track, basketball, volleyball, choir, speech, drama, National Honor Society, and FFA, where she is now serving as vice president.

Schneiter is also involved in her church community, being a part of the youth group, teaching Sunday School, doing Operation Christmas Child, and planning to go on a mission trip somewhere across the world.

In her free time, she loves to spend time with her friends and family, play with her dog, go to her family’s cabin at Lake Delhi to boat and ride jet ski, and spend time with her cows that she shows at the fair.

Schneiter, of Monticello, is the daughter of Ron and Jackie Schneiter.

Elizabeth Riniker

Riniker recently graduated from Anamosa High School with high honors. While in high school, she was involved in cross country, soccer, track, swim team, band, choir, National Honor Society (president), Student Council (senior class president), FFA (vice president, secretary, and treasurer), and was selected to the National Council on Youth Leadership.

Riniker has also been involved in 4-H for nine years and is currently her club’s president, while also a member of the Jones County 4-H Council.

She’s been an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, has over 130 hours of community service, and was the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award.

In her free time, Riniker enjoys running, hanging out with friends, and working with her 4-H and FFA animals. Her favorite thing about the fair is showing her animals and all of the new connections that are made during the fair.

She will be attending Iowa State University this fall to major in animal science on a pre-vet pathway.

Riniker, of Anamosa, is the daughter of Mike and Anna Mary Riniker.

DeLainy Fellinger

Fellinger recently graduated from Monticello High School. Her future plans are to attend Kirkwood Community College for ag science. After college, her plans are to become an animal nutritionist and help on the family farm.

Throughout high school, Fellinger was an active member in 4-H, FFA, National Honor Society, and DARE. Through FFA, she was the secretary and then the vice president.

She was also Homecoming Queen for Monticello High School. While on National Honor Society, she served as secretary.

Along with her organizations, Fellinger participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was a one-year captain in volleyball and a two-year captain in softball.

She has also been involved in her community, earning Silver Service hours through church, t-ball, preparing the softball fields, volunteering for teachers, and helping younger kids with sports.

Fellinger, of Hopkinton, is the daughter of Tim and Carrie Fellinger.

Callie Lynch

Lynch is an incoming senior at Cascade High School. During high school, she has been involved in volleyball, basketball, National Honor Society, cross country, band, speech, and FFA. She is the secretary for her FFA chapter and helps with various FFA activities such as baseball food stands and mowing.

Lynch is a member of the Richland R&R 4-H Club, and is currently the secretary. She was involved in the Jones County 4-H Brunch Club, and is now on the 4-H County Council.

She is also involved in doing volunteer work at Inspiration Stables, a therapeutic riding program for children with special needs.

After high school Lynch plans to continue her education at a four-year college.

Lynch, of Cascade, is the daughter of Mike and Michelle Lynch.