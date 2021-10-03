Elmegreen posthumously honored for service, dedication to aviation

On March 2, the Monticello Airport Board surprised the family of the late Paul Elmegreen with a prestigious honor: The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award (MPA).

Elmegreen passed away in October 2019. For over 50 years, he oversaw the Monticello Regional Airport as the City of Monticello’s FBO (fixed-based operator). He also operated his own business, Monticello Aviation.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) administers the MPA. It recognizes pilots who have conducted 50 or more consecutive years of flight operations. It was awarded posthumously to Elmegreen’s wife, Wanda, in honor of his “50 years of aeronautical experience as an aviator.” The letter read: “This award acknowledges his (Elmegreen’s) exemplary service, professionalism, devotion to aviation safety, recognition by his peers, and the appreciation of countless pilots to whom he showed the way.”

“This is the most prestigious award the FAA issues to pilots,” noted Airport Board Chairman David Savage.

Elmegreen’s daughter and son-in-law were also in attendance: Jennifer and Thomas Funk of Monticello.

Before the reception, several airport board members, long-time friends and acquaintances, and city officials shared their memories of Elmegreen.

Barry Brown, a pilot out of Cedar Rapids, met Elmegreen in 1966, shortly after Paul and Wanda moved to the area. Brown worked at a corporate pilot for Norand Corporation, beginning in 1972, and then went on to fly for Rockwell Collins several years later. In both companies, Brown brought their planes to Monticello for service and maintenance.

“Paul was a part of that entire process,” Brown recalled. “We go back quite a ways. He was a fabulous man who had a lot of experience, and trained a lot of people around here.”

Charlie Becker, a member of the airport board and CEO of Camp Courageous, knew Elmegreen for 40 years.

“I had a fear of heights, so I thought I may as well get my pilot’s license,” Becker joked. “It took me years to get my pilot’s license.”

He said he flew with Elmegreen on numerous occasions.

“He had a lot of patience with me. We always had a good friendship,” said Becker. “Lots of great memories. He was a real first-class individual. He was the Monticello Airport.”

City Council member and fellow pilot Tom Yeoman met Elmegreen in 1979. Despite knowing him then, Yeoman said the two really forged a close friendship about five years ago when Yeoman bought a Twin Cessna 310.

“He and I flew down to Columbus, Ind., one day to do an inspection on it before I bought it,” Yeoman shared. “I really enjoyed getting to know him. He was a super guy. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Former Monticello City Administrator Doug Herman praised Elmegreen for his professionalism over the years.

“I always enjoyed working with Paul. It was never a case of worrying about the airport. He wanted to do what was best. He looked past his business and personal interest for the betterment of the city and airport. That was a big sign of the type of man he was,” said Herman.

Wanda thanked everyone for their support following Elmegreen’s passing, and said her husband would be humbled by this prestigious honor, and proud of the work the airport continues to do.

Wanda also thanked Teresa Bader and Brian Ostwinkle for taking over the business.

“He loved Brandon and Teresa,” said Wanda. “It’s such a comfort to me to know that they’re here. They’ve been here so long. They know what Paul would have wanted. I think it’s going to be a good continuation because of them.”

Wanda said throughout Elmegreen’s whole life, he was a leader who worked well with others, never on his own.

“He never knew a lot of competition; he knew a lot of cooperation,” she said. “He was always a person who loved to work and be a leader in groups.

“I know he would be very proud of this and proud of all of you because, as he always said, it wasn’t just him at the airport; it was all the people,” continued Wanda. “He had a vision. He always held to that vision. He always wanted it for the city.

“I’m so proud of Monticello as far as how good they’ve been to Paul through the years. I thank you.”