Embree resigns as JCED director

Jones County Economic Development Director Dusty Embree has announced her resignation. Embree’s last day will be Sept. 29. She has accepted a job with the Waterloo Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Embree has been with JCED for six and a half years.

Since Embree announced her resignation, the JCED Board of Directors has been meeting to discuss its future and to begin the hiring process.

“We want to ensure our businesses that we intend to continue living our tagline: ‘Your Success is Our Point,’” said Patty Manuel, JCED Board president.