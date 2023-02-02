EMS Advisory Council proposes FY24 funding formula

On Jan. 11, the Jones County EMS Advisory Council met to discuss and come up with a proposed funding formula for all nine EMS districts throughout the county.

During the Jan. 24 board of supervisor meeting, the board reviewed the Fiscal Year 2024 proposed funding formula and voted to place it on file.

In November, the voters of Jones County approved a 35-cent per $1,000 of valuation levy in an effort to help fund EMS services. The vote passed overwhelmingly.

The projected FY 2024 EMS levy revenue is $439,950.36. Initial numbers during the time of the election were $430,000.

County Auditor Whitney Hein said the funding formula the Advisory Council came up with is similar to that of the fire districts. They took into account the taxable valuation of each district, population, and number of ambulance calls.

The following is the approximate funding and percent of allocation from the nine EMS districts:

• Anamosa, 43 percent, $188,652.18

• Cascade, 5 percent, $20,699.21

• Martelle, 2 percent, $10,889.58

• Mechanicsville, .47 percent, $2,081.72

• Midland, 8 percent, $34,750.16

• Monticello, 31 percent, $135,841.58

• Mount Vernon, 1 percent, $5,936.80

• Olin, 6 percent $26,050.40

• Oxford Junction, 3 percent, $15,048.73

"It'll have to be updated each year to reflect new valuation and number of calls," Hein said of the working document.

Ultimately, the board of supervisors has the final say when it comes to the disbursement of funds from the levy.

Hein said as the board works through the county budget for FY 2024, there will be more discussion on the EMS funding.

As for the Advisory Council, per state code, they will have to meet on an annual basis to provide an annual report to the county. No further meetings are scheduled for 2023 at this time, unless requested by the board of supervisors.

Collection of the new property tax levy will begin this September and will be applied to FY 2024.