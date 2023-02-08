EMS Advisory Council seeks appointments

Several appointed terms on the Jones County EMS Advisory Council have expired.

During the July 25 Jones County Supervisor meeting, Auditor Whitney Hein reminded the supervisors of the expired terms and the need to fill those seats, either with those wishing to be re-appointed or new advisors.

"You need to reach out to those who have expired to see if they're willing to serve again or not," she suggested.

Right now, the Advisory Council meets once, maybe twice, a year. Hein said their biggest job is putting together their annual report to be presented to the board of supervisors.

"They don't have a lot going on," Hein added of the Advisory Council. "We need to get through the first full year of tax money until they do the report."

The EMS property tax funds will be taken out of the September tax bills.

"It's not a huge time commitment," Hein offered.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder provided an update on the MHDS (mental health disability services) region.

Unfortunately, due to a new state law, some of the county supervisors who were appointed to the regional governing board no longer have a vote. That includes Jones County/Rohwedder. Because of that change, Rohwedder said he has not been receiving regional emails or correspondence.

"It's frustrating because we're (Jones County) still a part of the region," he told the board, "and I will still be going to the meetings to keep up to date with what's happening. I still want to contribute."

In other county business:

• The board approved a revised Fiscal Year 2023 financial report for Heritage Agency on Aging concerning Senior Dining.

Hein explained local government financial contributions from the county and various cities were left off the initial report.

• Hein shared that Radio Communications Co. Inc. has been working on installing proxy card readers at Broadway Place Annex.

• Sheralyn Schultz, Land Use administrator, presented two nuisances to the board.

For the properties located at 15173 and 15284 County Home Road E-23, Anamosa, the board approved a six-week extension to abate.

Schultz said she's been in contact with the owner.

"He did request more time to get it done," she shared.

The dilapidated barn on the property is a structure the owner still hopes to have restored, if possible. If not, he plans to donate it to the Anamosa Fire Department for a practice burn.

The board requested the barn come down, and that the overgrown trees and shrubs be trimmed.

For the property located at 8332 Slide Rock Rd., Anamosa, the board also offered a six-week extension. Schultz sent the owner an initial courtesy letter regarding the nuisance.

The owner, who was present at the board meeting, requested as much of the summer as possible to clean it up.

• Rohwedder, who serves on the Jones County Tourism Association board, shared that long-time board member and president, Becky DirksHaugsted, has resigned. The board was scheduled to meet on July 25 and elect a new chair person.