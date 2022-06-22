EMS Council recommends property tax levy

The Jones County EMS Advisory Council has formally recommended a property tax levy to the Jones County Supervisors in which to help fund the countywide services.

On June 14 during the regular board of supervisor meeting, several voting and non-voting members of the Advisory Council were present to provide an update and make their recommendation.

The Jones County Supervisors placed the recommended property tax levy on file, that of 35 cents per $1,000 in valuation, based on the Fiscal Year 2023 county tax values. The Advisory Council wishes to have the levy placed on the November General Election ballot for voters to approve.

Those present included: Monticello Ambulance Service member Chris Lux, District 5 Representative Mark Robertson, District 4 Representative Margo Ahrendsen, Monticello Ambulance Director/Police Chief Britt Smith, and Anamosa Ambulance Director Sheila Frink.

The Advisory Council met three times prior to their recommendation.

“We discussed how we could fund EMS,” shared Ahrendsen, who served as the spokeswoman before the supervisors.

In December 2021, the supervisors approved a resolution declaring EMS services in Jones County as essential. That was the first step in adequately funding the services.

The resolution stated that the proposed property tax levy could not exceed 75 cents per $1,000 in valuation.

Ahrendsen said the Advisory Council considered both an income tax surcharge and a property tax levy.

“After much discussion, we decided to go with the property tax because we’re not sure how sustainable an income tax will be for the next 15 years,” explained Ahrendsen.

Auditor Whitney Hein shared that for FY 2023, the county’s proposed property tax valuation is $1,232,785,128.

“How did you arrive at 35 cents?” asked Supervisor Joe Oswald. “Is that enough?”

Ahrendsen said they were given the county’s tax chart and also talked with the Jones County EMS Board.

“We have to be able to sell it,” Ahrendsen reminded the supervisors of getting the voting public on board to support the property tax increase. “It’s a start.”

Smith, who serves as vice chair of the EMS Association Board, stipulated that they did not make a formal recommendation to the Advisory Council on the levy rate.

“We weren’t asked to,” he said. “And we did not make any recommendations. We provided them (the Advisory Council) with educational materials and information in order to make a decision.”

Frink, who serves as the EMS Association Board’s treasurer, said they talked about the 35 cents in order to figure out the minimum amount needed “to get us by.”

“The Advisory Council had a very difficult decision in assessing the needs of EMS and to feel out the taxpayers of the county and make them comfortable with paying and supporting this as an increase in taxes,” commented Smith. “We appreciate anything we can get.

“But it still comes down to being only as essential as the taxpayers are willing to support,” continued Smith. “It’s an uphill battle. We’ll never be able to be fully essential as fire and police.”

“I think this is a good sell to voters, but the needs are greater than that,” said Supervisor Ned Rohwedder. “This is a good first step.”

If the levy is placed on the November ballot, Jones County would be the first county in Iowa to ask voters to support an EMS levy rate.

“If it’s voted down by the public, we’ll have to start the process all over again,” said Robertson. “We could try and get it on the ballot again next year.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher feels that the Iowa Legislature might change their tune when they see just how much it costs to fund and support EMS services. He said that the levy rate doesn’t even consider labor, staff, and sustaining the individual services.

“I believe the legislature will come back and tweak the bill,” Swisher said of making EMS an essential service.

“I want to thank everyone who worked on this,” praised Rohwedder. “It’ll be a big job selling it to the public now.”

Hein said a 60-day public notice must be given prior to placing the levy rate on the November ballot.

“You need to officially decide if you want to get this on the ballot,” she warned the board of supervisors.

Frink said the faster the supervisors vote on the matter, the sooner they can start promoting the levy rate at public events, such as the Fourth of July.

“There are multiple parades and events throughout the county,” she said.

The Advisory Council also wishes to look over the marketing strategy before anything is put in front of the public.

The supervisors will take formal action during their June 21 board meeting.