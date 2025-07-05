EMS Week, May 18-24

EMS Week is May 18-24. The Monticello Ambulance Service will be kicking EMS Week off with an open house for the public.

On Sunday, May 18, from 1-5 p.m., take the family to the Public Safety Building (201 E. South St.), which houses the ambulance and police departments, for the open house and bake sale.

Bake sale items will be sold via free-will donations. If you would like to contribute toward the bake sale, items can be dropped off at the ambulance garage on May 17 from 4-8 p.m. or May 18 from 8-11 a.m.

The public will be allowed to tour the ambulance bay and vehicles, as well as see first-hand the life-saving equipment used. Staff will also be on hand to meet and greet the community.

The event will also include various raffle items:

• Pies for a year from the First Presbyterian Pie Ladies

• A pastry or cold brew of a year from Kelchen’s Kafe

• Gift certificates from Casey’s General Store

• Membership gift certificate from BE Strong Fitness & Yoga

• Kid’s bike and helmet from Jones Regional Medical Center

• Outdoor tale (36 inches-by-36 inches) and four chairs from Oak Street Manufacturing

• Aqua punch card to Camp Courageous

• WiBit day pass from Jellystone Park

• Pool party from AmericInn

• Desserts per month for a year from members of MEMT (Monticello Emergency Medical Team)

Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets can be purchased online at https://app.galabid.com/memt-raffle or at the following businesses: Kelchen’s Kafe, Superior Appliance, Joni’s Optical, Muddy Boots Flowers, Legacy Lanes, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, and Ohnward Bank & Trust.

You do not need to be present to win any of the raffle prizes.

Monetary donations to the Monticello Ambulance Service can be mailed to MEMT, P.O. Box 41, Monticello, IA 52310.

Inside this week’s Shoppers’ Guide, you should find an envelope stuffed with information about MEMT, EMS Week, and how you can help support their life-saving efforts.

MEMT serves as the booster organization for the ambulance services. MEMT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that is “dedicated to supporting the Monticello Ambulance Service. MEMT plays a vital role in raising funds through various fundraising efforts and CPR-training programs.”

While MEMT helps raise money for equipment purchases, for example, it’s the EMS budget that is used to purchase trucks (ambulances) for the department.

The ambulance service serves not only the Monticello area, but surrounding townships, too: Buffalo, Castle Grove, Hazel Green, Union, South Fork, Cascade, Richland, Lovell, Cass, Boulder, Scotch Grove, Fairview, and Wayne. Their service area spans more than 150 square miles across Jones, Delaware, Dubuque, and Linn counties.

“Our goal is to deliver advanced medical care with every call, ensuring the highest level of service for our community and the surrounding areas,” notes MEMT.

The last two years, MEMT has hosted an open house to commemorate and draw attention to EMS Week.

“There hasn’t been a ton of community outreach or public events,” said Lori Lynch, Ambulance director. “This gives people a chance to see our equipment and what their donations have allowed us to purchase.”

In 2024, MEMT was able to raise $15,000 thanks to the insert in the Shoppers’ Guide to solicit donations. That was half their goal of $40,000 to purchase new LUCAS devices.

What is a LUCAS device?

It “is a mechanical chest compression system designed to provide high-quality, consistent chest compressions during cardiac arrest, allowing our team to focus on other life-saving tasks.

“In our rural area, where additional resources can be limited, the LUCAS device enables our providers to deliver advanced care quickly without becoming fatigued from performing manual compressions.”

The ambulance service started using LUCAS devices in their ambulances in 2013. As with any type of technology, they become outdated or new models are made and developed. As it stands, they are no longer able to have the devices serviced by the manufacturer due to their age.

“They have been taken of; there is nothing wrong with the current devices,” Lynch said of maintaining their equipment. “But we have no choice but to upgrade and get the newer versions.”

To purchase two LUCAS devices for each ambulance, it costs around $40,000.

“This year, we’re attempting to raise the rest of the money,” Lynch said. “With the LUCAS, the rates of survival have gone up. It’s also safer for our staff and allows them to focus on other life-saving measures.”

LUCAS devices have the ability to detect the size of the patient. They are meant to be used on adult patients only, not for children.

“They have two settings based on a patient’s presentation,” explained Lynch.

In addition to the open house during EMS Week, MEMT is also hosting a community blood drive on Thursday, May 22, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Monticello Berndes Center. They are partnering with LifeServe Blood Center, which is the sole provider of blood for every hospital in Jones and Delaware counties, as well as at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Each person who registers to donate blood that day will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate.

“This is our way of giving back to the community,” Lynch said.

The MEMT (Monticello Emergency Medical Team) is made up of all volunteers and give of their time to not only respond to emergency calls as part of the Monticello Ambulance Service, but to serve on the MEMT Board.

President is Ben Hein; vice president, Shannon Poe; treasurer, Mandy Norton; and secretary, Coletta Matson.