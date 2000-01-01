

On Aug. 1, the Monticello Public Library and Main Street Monticello co-hosted the End of Summer Reading Bash at Depot Park. The Friends of the Library sponsored Absolute Science with their foam blaster.



Many kids and some adults joined in the fun as the foam built up throughout the greenspace at Depot Park.



Angus Farrowe volunteered his time to grill hot dogs for Main Street Monticello at the Bash.



Penny Schmit and Sydney Freeze with the Monticello library provided free popcorn and cold water during the End of Summer Reading Bash. (Photos by Kim Brooks)