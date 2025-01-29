Engineer’s Office takes systematic approach with road safety features

During the Jan. 21 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved the final voucher to Cedar Valley Corp., LLC for the County Road X-64 PCC overlay project from the Cedar County line to Massillon Road.

This was a FM (farm-to-market) paving project, that encompassed just under 25 miles. The width of the paved portion of the roadway was a little over 20 feet wide. Following the project, it's now 24 feet wide with a paved safety edge.

Assistant Engineer Todd Postel said his project estimate was $4.2 million. The contractor let the project at $2.9 million. When all was said and done, it came in at $3.25 million.

"About a 9 percent over-run from the contract letting," she said.

They were also successful in obtaining $500,000 in TSIP (Traffic Safety Improvement Program) funds to cover the cost of several safety features that were incorporated into the paving project.

"We got a little bit extra (paving) on the "S" curves," Postel said. "We added a 2-foot paved shoulder and rumble strips. It turned out very, very nice."

He said the process of applying for and receiving TSIP funds is quite competitive.

"There is not enough funding for the applications they (the Iowa DOT) receive," offered County Engineer Derek Snead. "We've been pretty fortunate. We've gotten $3 million over the last 10 years, roughly."

"We like to promote safety whether we're getting the money or not," added Postel. "We don't let that be a deal stopper. We push for those safety aspects on our projects."

Snead explained the best way to "prevent, deter, and lessen the severity of traffic accidents in any location anywhere is systematically.

"With every single road, if you slowly progress with modernization and updates and safety features, by default, you're going to slowly see a reduction in crashes," continued Snead. "If we have uniformity and safety enhancements for all the roads, in general, they (accidents) will start to come down."

He said if they just pick and choose which roads to apply safety features to, rather than a systematic approach, that won't accomplish much.

The Engineer's Office has been incorporating safety features, such as the paved safety edge on the shoulder, into all of their paving projects over the past several years. Aside from safety, that feature also reduces the amount of maintenance needed on those roadways.

"It's a little more cost up front…but the water is mitigated away from that shoulder a little bit better," explained Snead.

He said on a gravel road, typically rock gets displaced within the first few feet or so due to the movement of traffic. With the paved safety edge, they're not seeing the loss of material as much as they would with a gravel shoulder.

"Our maintenance guys don't have to be out there near as much fixing those shoulders and those trouble spots because we're not getting that rutting," Snead said.

In other county business:

• The board approved sending an official notice to abate a nuisance located at 21664 Business Highway 151, Monticello, known as Montiview Trailer Court. The deed holder is Kevin and Julie Miller; the contract holder is Montipark LLC.

Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos suggested giving them 60 days to abate.

• The board held a public hearing and approved the EMS Advisory Council's annual report for FY 2024.