Engineer looks to add E-29 to five-year program

Unlike past years when the District Courtroom has been full, only two Jones County residents were in attendance on Dec. 19 for the Secondary Roads Five-Year Road Construction Program public hearing.

County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel shared some highlights of the projects on the program and how funding is acquired to do these large projects.

The program covers July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2029.

“This is a document that dictates our actions going forth for projects utilizing different state and federal funds,” said Snead. “Typically, our construction program is our larger projects. It does not cover maintenance activities that we undertake as Secondary Roads.”

(The outline of the five-year program was published in the Dec. 6 issue of The Monticello Express.)

To highlight the first two years…

Fiscal Year 2025 (Accomplishment Year)

• 200th Avenue, twin culvert replacement of a small creek, $400,000

• County Road X-64, PCC overlay (4.5 miles) from the Cedar County line to Massilan Road, $3,750,000

Fiscal Year 2026 (Priority Year 1)

• Landis Road, bridge replacement over Wapsipinicon River, $5,800,000

• County Road E-28, PCC paving (2.7 miles) from County Road X-28 to Buffalo Creek Bridge, $2,700,000

• Newport Road, twin culvert replacement over small creek, $150,000

Snead explained that one project not on the program is the 215th Avenue grading project from Highway 151 to just south of 70th Street.

“We’re still planning to proceed with it,” noted Snead. “You don’t see it on this program because we are hopeful that the project will be completed before 2025.”

Over the last 10 years or so, Secondary Roads has focused on reducing the number of closed or posted structures (bridges), due to weight restrictions, throughout the county.

“The state of a roadway is only as good as the structures you need to cross it,” said Snead.

Around 2012, there were 52 (give or take) posted structures in the county. Today, there are only six remaining, and four of those are part of the five-year road program.

“If everything goes like we are planning and expecting, but the end of 2029, we might be down to one or two structures,” offred Snead.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if, after the posted structures are replaced, if that frees up more money for the roads.

“Yes and no,” answered Snead.

Most bridge projects require a 20-percent match. That typically comes out of the farm-to-market (FM) account, “monies that could otherwise be utilized for a construction project.”

However, he said just because there might not be a posted structure in the near future does not mean bridges won’t require maintenance.

“We would still continue to receive, and we will need, bridge money,” said Snead. “We’re not going to get down to zero and be fine.”

Secondary Roads is also focusing heavily on the county’s paved road system, as evident by the five-year program.

“Roughly half of our paved road system is beyond its expected lifetime. We have about 142 miles of paved concrete roadways,” Snead said.

Many of those roads were paved in the 1960s and ‘70s, and have since then required regular maintenance such as patching, sealing, and shouldering.

“That only lasts so long,” said Snead. “All of them are deteriorating now at the same time. We’re at the time where a huge portion of our paved system needs repairs.”

Over the last 50 years, road traffic has only increased and gotten bigger and heavier.

Snead said instead of continuing to throw money toward maintenance, full concrete overlays are needed.

“We’ve got over a dozen miles of paved overlays we’re proposing in this program. We’d like to see 20 to 25 miles of paving every 10 years.”

Specifically concerning the Landis Road Bridge project over the Wapsi River, Snead said that will only happen if they get a federal grant.

“A notice of funding opportunity for a federal grant is supposed to be appearing in a matter of weeks,” he said. “It might sound like wishful thinking, but I think this go a-round we have a very very strong chance of receiving a grant.”

Should the county be unsuccessful, the project likely would not happen.

“It’s not impossible but it would be very very difficult to do this particular project without some outside grant funding. Where we sit financially, it would be hard to foot the bill for this particular project.”

In intent with Landis is to build a brand-new bridge downstream from the existing, closed bridge. To save project costs, between $150,000 and $200,000, Snead explained the existing bridge would not be removed.

Secondary Roads receives state and federal funding for projects, with the majority made up of property taxes. These sources make up about 70 percent of their revenues every year.

Snead put together a chart showing the five-year price trend index for highway construction projects and the fund trend for Jones County.

“Construction costs are increasing much faster than our revenues are,” he said. “So we’re forced to stretch the dollar a little bit farther, extend out some of these projects longer than what we would like to do.”

For example, the price of structural concrete has gone up 155 percent; roadway excavation went up 288 percent within the last five years.

The last project on the list, 1.4 miles of grading on 130th Street from Central Park Road to Highway 38, is a new project that was added due to public sentiment at last year’s road hearing. Snead said, in an effort to continue replacing paved roads, he’d like to see County Road E-29 added. The paving project would extend from Highway 38 to Onslow.

“It’s been patched, but they’re Band-Aids,” he said. “But it would depend within the next couple of years with funding and what projects come in at (cost-wise).”

“It’s in dire need,” added Postel.