Engineer suggests roads for surface stabilization

About 10 years ago, the Jones County Engineer’s Office implemented the surface stabilization program. This uses a magnesium chloride mix to help keep the material (rock) on the gravel roads.

This application is something Secondary Roads applies to a handful of gravel roads every year.

During the April 11 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead proposed four roads to receive surface stabilization:

• Forest Chapel Road

• 215th Avenue

• 65th Avenue

• 102nd Street

“Last year, we added Violet Road in anticipation of the closure of the Buffalo Road Bridge and the additional traffic,” Snead said of the detour at the time.

This summer, a construction project is planned for County Road E-34. Snead said with the detour, local traffic could potentially use Forest Chapel, 215th, and 102nd to get to Highway 151. 65th will also be a detour of a bridge project on County Road X-64 later in the year.

“All of these roads are detours for construction projects,” he said.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if these four roads would remain on the program in future years.

“Forest Chapel and 65th we did several times in the past,” Snead said of already receiving the surface stabilization product. “Forest Chapel is our highest traveled gravel road in the county.”

He added that many of the roads identified lead traffic from pavement to pavement.

“It’s not just a dust control program,” Snead said of the benefits. “It’s to conserve the aggregate material on the roadway. It’s a cost-savings.”

In terms of keeping these roads on the stabilization schedule, Snead did not feel 102nd would need to be done again.

“There are other roads that have higher traffic. It comes down to funding.

“This product is a good residual; it stays in the road. It has a rejuvenating factor,” he added.

“Would 102nd be a good bang for our buck versus dust control?” asked Oswald.

“The alternative is not a lot different in terms of money,” offered Snead. “If it’s more expensive, it’ll last longer versus dust control.”

Snead said having higher traveled roads helps to pack down the product after it’s applied.

“Will it help with the frost boils on Forest Chapel?” asked Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

“Those will work themselves out with time,” Snead said. “There are not a ton of benefits with that.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if surface stabilization was something Secondary Roads could do internally versus hiring a company to do it.

Snead said his department would need the right equipment to allow the magnesium chloride to churn so it doesn’t separate.

“If we do it ourselves, we could do more roads,” suggested Schlarmann.

Snead said the contractor is already in the county doing residential applications, which brings their costs down.

“A lot of counties do a base stabilization product that mixes into the soil,” explained Snead. “It blends the liquid solution with the aggregate surface 4 to 5 inches down.”

Snead said in order to do something like that, a Roadhog is needed, which is quite expensive to purchase.

“It’s a pretty complex operation,” he added. “We tried it in two different places, and we’re more successful with surface stabilization.”

“I’m glad we’re keeping it going,” Supervisor Ned Rohwedder said of the program. “It’s a good product that provides really good benefits.”