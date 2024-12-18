Englers spread holiday cheer, raise money for library

“I’m Mr. Christmas, inside and out,” declared Joe Engler of Monticello. I’ve always been that way.”

The week before Thanksgiving, Joe and Carol Engler started working on their Christmas light display in front of their home at 101 Park Blvd., across the street from Monticello High School. The hard work took a couple of months, but the display, which includes coordinated lights and holiday tunes, is meant to not only delight people of all ages, but to raise money for the Monticello Public Library.

The couple did similar holiday light/music displays years ago when they lived in Clinton and Coggon. Joe said that was before the modern technology of today that addresses the use of LED lights.

“The technology talks to every light,” he explained. “I built my own hardware and wrote my own software.”

At the time, Joe said he told himself he would never tackle such elaborate holiday displays ever again. As we know, technology changes…

Five years ago, the nostalgia of his youth and his love for Christmas brought back the Englers’ intricate exterior holiday displays.

Typically, families drive through a neighborhood or by a house or two to take in the holiday lights. When you drive down Park Boulevard, you’ll want to spend about 20 minutes parked in front of the Englers’ home to see the entire show!

“Santa welcomes you and reminds you to donate toward the library,” Joe said of the beginning of the production.

You also hear from Linus from the Peanuts Gang, sharing the meaning of Christmas.

Joe programmed a whole orchestra of songs and artists singing their holiday hits: Nate King Cole, The Muppets, Michael Bublé, Louie Armstrong, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” Louis Armstrong, The Ronettes, and many more.

While the set up for the display was easy, Joe spent about two months programming everything.

Joe’s full-time job is with Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids, working as the company’s principal technical fellow and chief AI (artificial intelligence) scientist. It’s safe to say this type of work is something he enjoys, while also spreading holiday cheer.

The old exterior light displays consisted of strings of lights you turned on and off.

“Now, you have different pixels and the pixels are individual lights,” explained Joe. “The controller sends a message to each pixel.”

For example, there are three giant Christmas light bulbs on display in the Englers’ yard that sing the various holiday songs. A controller sends a message to each pixel that makes up those blubs in terms of what color the lights need to be, or to move the mouths of the bulbs to correspond to the lyrics. The same goes with the strings of lights on the giant tree of the hoop lights, which change colors with the beat of the music.

“There is a new command being sent to the pixels every 25 milliseconds,” Joe said.

Talk about impressive!

As if the lights aren’t enough, Joe also has his own radio station, 93.3 FM that you can tune into while sitting in your car to hear the holiday music keeping time with the lights.

“Every year I add new songs and I can control what’s being played,” Joe said.

Don’t forget to look for the sign and lock box in which to make your donation to the Monticello library.

“This was our way of doing something to benefit someone and being a little happiness,” offered the Englers. “With all that’s going on in the world, this is the perfect way to raise a little money for the library.”

Carol also serves on the library board.

The Englers plan to match the money raised for the library.

This past year, the Englers have shown their kindness, generosity, and support of the Monticello library through several programs and items in the library.

The holiday display will be up until the week of New Year’s, giving everyone plenty of time to drive by and enjoy. You can see it from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“We’ve already started working on next year’s display,” hinted Joe. “It’ll have three times the number of lights!”