Ernst addresses contentious issues at townhall

U.S Senator Joni Ernst stopped in Jones County on Saturday, May 6, to host a townhall event at the Anamosa Public Library.

It was a full room as attendees were not just from Jones County, but Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, and everywhere in between.

Ernst took questions from the audience on a wide range of topics: The Restrict Act, the situation at the southern border, code of conduct for the U.S. Supreme Court, the upcoming 2024 election, Jan. 6, 2021, the Respect for Marriage Act, abortion, gun control, funding of the executive branch, and working across the aisle.

One attendee questioned why people coming across the border are being used for gerrymandering.

“Congressional seats are determined by population and not citizenship,” the man said. “Therefore, the border is open and we’re placing these people in sanctuary cities to keep the (congressional) seats. These people are being transformed into voters.”

Ernst was recently at the southern border in California, and said it was an educational experience.

“We’re bringing a lot of illegal migrants into the U.S., getting them settled into different areas. Eventually this could possibly lead to skewing of districts,” she said. “We need to secure our border. Most folks agree with that; you would think 100 percent of people would agree with securing our border.”

Ernst said no one is talking about the Mexico border in California, instead focusing on the border in Texas and Arizona.

“That is where most of the fentanyl that comes into the U.S. is coming from;” she reported. “San Diego is the largest land port of entry in the world. There are 34 lanes of traffic that see 70,000 vehicles every single day, 22,000 pedestrians every single day. There is no way the border patrol can scan every single vehicle.”

In addition, there might also be three to five K9s on patrol per shift; again, Ernst said not near enough dogs to be beneficial toward the cause.

“I don’t just go to the border and have a photo op. I want to find solutions,” she offered. “Title 42 expires next week. If you think it’s bad now, it is going to be outrageous in the next few weeks.”

Another attendee shared that he was at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Ninety-nine percent of us were law-abiding citizens,” he said. “In the media, everybody sees all of the negative stuff; they never show the positive stuff. I am concerned about the ‘J6’ (Jan. 6) people who are locked up. It’s way too long for them to sit in jail. How do you fix this?”

Ernst said that the people sitting in federal prison due to their actions on Jan. 6 have all been charged.

“I don’t know that there’s anybody who is being held who hasn’t been charged.”

She said that the people who entered the Capitol that day “trashed the place.

“That was horrible,” she continued. “I never ever want to be put in that situation again. I need to be very clear about that. The mob inside the Capitol, they were not nice people. I’m disappointed in how that day went down. We’re better than that.”

However, she said as she drove to the Capitol early that morning, she saw peaceful protesters and people standing in a group at a park holding a prayer vigil.

“I appreciated that because it was so heartening,” Ernst said. “We didn’t know what else was going to transpire. The rest of the day just went downhill from there. But by and large, there were a lot of folks who were very peaceful and engaged in peaceful protest.”

There was also a question regarding Ernst’s vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, which allows same-sex couples to legally marry. The attendee also questioned allowing same-sex couples to have children.

He shared that he saw a post on Facebook by a girl who was raised by lesbian mothers, and she regretted the fact that was not allowed to grow up with a mother and a father.

“That’s what traditional marriage ideally should provide. Kids have a natural right to a mother and a father,” the man said. “Kids also have an important, legal medical right, I believe, to know their genetic lineage for medical reasons. It’s very important that children receive the natural rights that they have. Kids are not property; they are people. Just because a couple may want a child, if nature isn’t going to provide that for them, I don’t why we’re doing the things we are.”

Ernst explained that the Marriage Act simply allows each individual state to determine gay marriage should the Supreme Court case “Obergefell” be overturned.

“Obergefell was a decision made by the Supreme Court,” she said. “It allows gay marriage across the U.S. What I did (by voting in favor) was to allow states the right to make that decision. That’s a state’s right. I voted on status quo.”

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Iowa since 2009.

Ernst said Congresswomen Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks also got a lot of heat for voting in support of the Marriage Act, too.

“If you believe in religious liberties, you can thank me afterwards,” she added. “This bill codified religious liberties. It is already working in our favor.”

Ernst said not only did she vote in favor to allow states to make their own decisions on the matter, but to support religious freedoms.

“I take the time to read legislation. I am a serious legislator. Believe me, I have spent hours upon hours studying the bills that come in front of me, whether they are worthy of support or not and if they are in the best interest of Iowa. But this is one where we have seen more good come out of this vote than we have seen in years when it comes to protecting our religious beliefs.”

Ernst said there are heterosexual couples using the same means to have children as same-sex couples, whether that be adoption, a surrogate, or a sperm donor. She said a child adopted by a straight couple could also grow up not knowing his/her lineage.

“I would hope that we could just move forward with dignity and respect and hope to share our beliefs with others,” she asked. “But do it in a way that’s full of kindness and not hatred. That’s my belief. I think we can do that as a society.”