Ertl purchases Medplast building

The Medplast Plastics building, located at 225 W. 11th St. in Monticello, was recently purchased by Joseph L. Ertl of Dyersville.

The size of the building is 90,000 square feet. Available space in the building includes the following:

• 40,000 square feet of factory space that has all the services to hook up 35 plastic injection molding machines, including five silos that can deliver plastic directly to the plastic injection molding machines.

• 20 offices and conference rooms

• 36,800 square feet of warehouse space