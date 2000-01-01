

Traysa Orcutt also has some family history, but said she really didn’t think about breast cancer herself. Her cancer was found with her first mammogram she randomly scheduled. Orcutt said if she can offer advice to women dealing with breast cancer, bring someone with you to your appointments so you don’t have to go it alone like she did. In July, Orcutt celebrated 10 years of being cancer free.



Dawn Arnold has a family history of breast cancer as well. Her mom, Nancy Digmann, was diagnosed at the age of 57. Following a biopsy, Arnold was diagnosed with Stage 2B breast cancer in July 2017 at the age of 40. She said her doctor had her undergo mammograms at an early age, 30, due to family history. Arnold said her family helped get her through her treatments, especially her daughter.



Among the three breast cancer survivors who shared their story before the EFY walk was Stephanie Gogel. She was diagnosed in July 2016 after finding a lump in her breast. Gogel said breast cancer was always in the back of her head due to family history. “I always thought there’d be a cure,” said Gogel, who’s been cancer-free for five years now.



On Sunday, Oct. 3, about 100 people gathered at the Monticello Eagles Club for the Especially For You walk to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. The Monticello walk was organized by Lisa Sperfslage.



Many Monticello breast cancer survivors were honored on Oct. 3 during the EFY walk in Monticello. Seated in front are Janet Cook, Brenda Luensman, Dawn Arnold, and Michelle Jurgens. Back row, Latha Reiling, Stephanie Gogel, Dawn Long, Traysa Orcutt, Julie Miller, Connie Henderson, Sandi Achenbach, Renee Adams, Kris Kremer, and Cindy Plummer. (Photos by Kim Brooks)