Excitement in Monticello for new Theisen’s store

“The staff is just super excited to finally be open and ready for everybody, with welcome and open arms. It’s been a long-time coming.”

Excitement is an understatement as Luke Quinlan, the manager of the Monticello Theisen’s Home•Farm•Auto store, and his colleagues opened its new location on S. Main Street at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Quinlan has been with the Monticello store since March 2022; with the Theisen’s company overall for just over five years.

Prior to welcoming the public, Theisen’s store employees throughout Iowa had been on hand helping to prep the store for opening day. They held a flag-raising ceremony out front at 7:45 a.m., and also heard words of encouragement from Tony Theisen, current CEO and president, and his brother, Chris Theisen, who was CEO and president from 2020-24.

In August 2020, the Monticello Middle School opened its doors for the start of the school year. That paved the way for the Monticello school board to seek ideas in terms of what could be done to the 100-plus-year-old school that, more recently, served as a middle school.

In June 2023, the school board voted to accept a plan from Theisen Real Estate, LLC to build a new store on the site of the old school.

Demolition and site work began immediately, and by March 2024, the site was cleared to make way for construction of the new store.

In an interview with the Monticello Express in March 2024, Chris Theisen commented that the goal, the hope, would be to open the new store by the fall.

“We’ve always wanted to open as soon as possible,” said Steve Jensen, Theisen’s chief marking officer. “With the spring and early summer rains, the construction process took longer than expected; however, we are excited to welcome the community to the new store.”

With the store opening on Nov. 6, shoppers were able to take advantage of the company’s pre-Black Friday sale that lasted until Nov. 12. The holiday season is upon us…

“There will be hundreds of great deals throughout the holiday season,” offered Jensen.

In the days leading up to the opening, Theisen’s employees were busy taking product off the shelves at the former location downtown on E. First Street, loading everything on pallets and into semitrucks, and driving it over to the new store. Once there, another group of employees were tasked with unloading everything and getting it out onto the floor.

“At some point,” noted Quinlan, “there won’t be anything left at the old store.”

Quinlan was kept busy floating between both store locations, delegating tasks and seeing it all come together until the end.

“They brought in lots of help, store managers from other locations, lots of other store associates,” Quinlan said. “We’re all working as one big collective team to get this open.

“The company has done a lot for this building to get it up and ready and open,” continued Quinlan. “A lot of stuff is brand new. Everything they’ve built, everything they’ve displayed is either brand-new off a pallet or brand-new out of a box.”

“What’s sometimes lost in a new-store build is the level of teamwork and camaraderie that happens during this busy process,” shared Jensen of the entire move and setting up the new store. “Whether it’s the Theisen’s team or some of the exceptional contractors we worked with, it is really a fun and rewarding process.”

Theisen’s has been a staple in the Monticello community since 1971.

“The community deserves this,” praised Quinlan.

The original store downtown encompassed 10,000 to 11,000 square feet. The new store is 35,000 square feet.

“It’s pretty much quadrupled in size,” marveled Quinlan.

With a bigger store, that meant more merchandize was brought in.

“We carry a lot of the same stuff, but expanded the categories,” offered Quinlan.

“Every category offers broader assortments in the new store,” Jensen said. “Full selections of Milwaukee and DeWalt, expanded sporting goods, apparel and footwear. Brand shops from Carhartt and expanded Ariat and Wrangler. Much broader pet food and pet supply options, along with easier-to-shop feed and other bulky items.”

More space. More merchandise. That all called for more employees.

“At the old store, we had a floating number between 14-16, depending on the season,” Quinlan said of their staffing. “Right now, we’re around 45. We have tripled the staffing number.”

Long-time Monticello Theisen’s employee and floor supervisor Sheila Klaren was also promoted to assistant manager. She’s been with the store since 2006.

“Assistant manager was a position that came about when we were moving to a new location. When you’re at a small location like our old store, it’s not needed,” said Quinlan. “You have me and two floor supervisors. Once you come to a bigger location, you need a person who can do my level of duties behind the scenes and on the floor. It was something the company decided to do.”

One thing Quinlan is looking forward to offering the community, aside from expanded products, is a singular location for the store’s lawn and garden services. In the past, with the exception of this spring, the lawn and garden center was located two blocks away from the store in a former Family Foods (now Dollar Tree). In 2025, the garden center will be within the parking lot.

In March, Chris Theisen alluded to the fact that they were hoping to pay homage to the former Monticello Middle School by incorporating pieces of the old school in the store. They did just that!

Part of the gym floor with the free-throw line can be seen behind the public drinking fountain. The gym floor was also repurposed on the walls of the fitting rooms.

The old bleachers in the gym were turned into benches in the clothing and shoe department to allow shoppers to sit down while trying on a pair of boots.

The original exterior “Theisen’s” sign that has been seen outside the downtown store location since 1971 was removed and displayed up front by the check-outs.

“It (the school) meant a lot to so many people,” remarked Chris Theisen at the time demolition was taking place.

With a new location comes expanded hours. The Monticello store will now be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.