Explosion reported in 600 block of N. Sycamore St.

On Nov. 17, at 7:38 p.m. a 911 call was received by Jones County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch of a disturbance. Monticello Police were dispatched to 606 N. Sycamore St. in Monticello. The female resident reported a disturbance with her husband who was threating to blow up the residence. A Monticello Officer and a Jones County Deputy arrived at the residence. The responding officers located the suspect in the basement of the residence. Officers were attempting to communicate with the suspect when he ignited an explosion in the basement of the residence. After the explosion, the suspect, 62-year-old David John Costello, was taken into custody. The Jones County Deputy was transported to Jones Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also transported to Jones Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is being held on a court ordered committal. The Monticello Fire Department additionally responded and extinguished a fire in the basement as a result of the explosion. As a precaution, surrounding residences were evacuated and the Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit responded to assist in securing the residence. The State Fire Marshall’s Office responded and is conducting the investigation on the cause and origin of the explosion. Assisting was the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the Anamosa and Cascade Police Departments, Monticello Fire Department, Monticello Ambulance Service, Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of State Fire Marshall, The Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit and Iowa State Patrol.