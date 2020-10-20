Editor’s Note: With the political season upon us, The Monticello Express appreciates and encourages our readers to mail, e-mail, or drop off Letters to the Editor expressing your views and support of various candidates.

Per the Express’ letter-writing policy, all letters must be signed by the author. We also ask that you provide your city, state, and phone number in case we have any questions. (Only your name, city, and state are printed in the paper.)

We also ask that you limit your letters to 500 words or less.

Letters endorsing a candidate for office will be allowed through the last publication date before the election (Oct. 28). Any letters raising concerns about a candidate’s position or negative in nature will be allowed through Oct. 21. This gives the candidates and supporters an opportunity to respond in the Oct. 28 issue.

When submitting Letters to the Editor, it’s encouraged to send those by 5 p.m. on Friday, as we go to press on Monday. Any letters received on Monday are not guaranteed for publication that week.

Letters can be e-mailed to kbrooks@monticelloexpress.com, submitted on our website via http://monticelloexpress.com/content/letter-editor, mailed or dropped off at 11 E. Grand St., Monticello, IA 52310.

Thanks for sharing your views with the readers of the Express.