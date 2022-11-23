Express now offers free mobile phone app

The Monticello Express newspaper is rolling out its new mobile app. This allows readers to access the paper via the app right from their smartphone or tablet.

Express Co-Publisher, Mark Spensley, previously inquired about the possibly of an app through the paper’s website hosts, Surf New Media.

“They were just in the early stages of doing so,” he said of the inquiry a few months ago. “They were testing a couple of phone apps for two of their customers, which I was able to check out.”

After Spensley gave Surf New Media the OK, they were quick to develop an app for the Monticello Express within a couple of months’ time.

Spensley looked into the mobile app idea after a couple of his customers asked him about the possibility.

“One of the inquiries came about as he (a customer) was spending his day in a combine and he thought it (the app) would be an easy way to catch up on the local news,” offered Spensley. “I also think it’s important we stay ahead of the technology game when it comes to getting the Express in as many readers’ hands as possible.”

The Express app is very similar to the Express website (monticelloexpress.com). One difference: The online ads and e-edition do not show up on the mobile app; just the links to the articles.

The app is free to download and the content, for now, is free to use.

The only obstacle at this point is that the app is only available to Apple/iPhone users; not Android phones.

“Our web host did tell me that they are working on an Android version of a newspaper app, but it’s a ways down the road,” offered Spensley.

The content on the Express website has been free to access since the COVID pandemic in 2020 when the paper needed to share pertinent public health information with the public. Prior to 2020, those who had a print subscription could access the site free of cost. At some point, there could be a yearly fee or it could be included with the regular newspaper subscription.

“Our subscription numbers have been trending up these last 24 months, so the free access to our website has not hurt those numbers,” shared Spensley.

To download the Express app, visit your app store and search “Monticello Express.”