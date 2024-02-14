Express staff wins several 2024 INA awards

The Monticello Express won three awards last week as part of the annual Iowa Newspaper Association (INA) Awards Ceremony on Feb. 8.

Presentations were made to winners of the 2024 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, which were judged by the Illinois Press Association. Approximately 2,879 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation.

Express Sports Editor Pete Temple took home a plaque for first place in Best Sports Feature Story. Temple’s story was about the 30-year racing career of the late Bill Beckman, aka. the “Lisbon Leadfoot.”

The judges’ comments on the piece included: “This piece is almost as if the ‘Lisbon Leadfoot’ is regaling us about this life over a cup of coffee. You get to see his passion for driving through his eyes and through the pictures. Genuine feature writing. Good work.”

“It’s a terrific honor to be recognized in this way by your peers,” expressed Temple. “I am also deeply grateful to the late Mr. Beckman, whose wonderfully detailed memoir about his auto racing career made the article easy to write.”

The Express won third place for Best Ad Featuring Financial, Insurance, or Other Professional Service. The ad submitted was for Fidelity Bank & Trust, promoting their CD interest rates.

The Express also won third place for Best Special Section – Editorial for the 2023 “Wedding Album.”

“Seeing our staff be rewarded for their hard work paying off is exciting for us,” praised Co-publisher Mark Spensley, “especially this past year as the number of contest entries were at an all-time record. If there was also an award based solely on hard work and effort, our staff would definitely win that award each and every year.”