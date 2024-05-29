Express welcomes Reuter to newspaper staff

On May 20, The Monticello Express and Express Printing & Design welcomed Teresa Reuter to the staff.

"I am the new face you will see when you walk in the door," she said of her job working in the front office. "My responsibilities include greeting and helping customers, answering the phone, basic front-desk duties, assisting co-workers when needed, and proofreading material before printing."

Reuter is no stranger to Monticello; her now-adult children attended school in Monticello.

"I enjoy working with the public and I know pretty much everyone in the office," she said.

When she was in high school, Reuter said she enjoyed writing classes.

"At one point, I considered a career in journalism," she admitted. "So it has been fun learning the process of putting together a weekly issue."

Prior to taking the job at the Express, Reuter worked for the Monticello Community School District's transportation department for the past five and a half years.

"I started with driving the special education vehicle and this past year, I drove a bus route."

Before working for the MCSD, Reuter worked in the medical field as a certified medical assistant at Coe College Health Services in Cedar Rapids, and for different medical offices.

With her job at the Express, Reuter will no longer be a regular bus driver for the school district, but will be a substitute driver as needed.

Reuter and her husband, Tom, have been married for 33 years. They've resided in Anamosa since 2020. The couple has two mini yorkies, Reggie and Ruby.

Their son A.J. married his fiancé Kelsey in December 2023. A.J. is an associate baseball coach at Coe College.

Their other son, Michael, plans to marry his fiancé, Ileen, in October of this year. He is a national scout recruiter for Perfect Game USA.

"We are a baseball-loving family!" shared Reuter.

Her hobbies also include gardening, mainly roses and peonies, as well as a variety of other flowers.

"I enjoy going to craft shows and flea markets with my husband," she added.

Reuter has enjoyed her first week at the Express as she learns the ropes.

"I am looking forward to getting to know more people and learning so much more about the newspaper industry."