Express welcomes summer interns

The Monticello Express welcomes summer news intern Hannah Gray and graphic design intern Sadie Stolte to our staff.

“I want to get more real-world experience in the journalism field, outside of college courses,” said Gray. “It’s a comfortable place for me to begin because I know a lot of people in the (Express) office and many of the people in Monticello who I’ll be interviewing.”

Gray, of Monticello, started on June 5. She graduated from Monticello High School in May 2017, and will be a sophomore at the University of Iowa, and is majoring in journalism.