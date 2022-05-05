Express wins advertising award

The Monticello Express was awarded a first-place advertising award last week at the INA (Iowa Newspaper Association) annual awards dinner. The Express placed first in the “Best Ad Series or Campaign Featuring Any Service or Merchandise” category. The ad series was for a 13-week series of ads recognizing Jones County heroes during COVID-19.

Fidelity Bank & Trust was the sponsor of the 13-week series.

This is the 301st INA award given to the Monticello Express.

The idea for the ad came from Publisher Mark Spensley. Ad rep for the project was Rae Ann Manternach. Jill Cigrand designed the ad. Faith Walker did the photo work.