Extension planned for airport taxiway, additional hangar

As part of the Monticello airport’s five-year capital improvement plan, the Monticello City Council approved plans to move forward with the Taxiway Extension Project.

During the Dec. 6 meeting, the council took action on an agreement for engineering services with HDR Engineering, Inc. (HDR is the city’s official planning and engineering firm for the airport.) This is for work on the southeast extension of the taxiway and apron. This will extend the airport facility to potential new hangar areas.

The Iowa DOT has provided funding for the design and construction in the amount of $64,000, with $596,700 provided by the FAA. The city’s match is $82,300, which will come from airport funds.

“These are granted-funded improvements,” noted City Administrator Russ Farnum.

It was announced that Weber Stone proposes to build a new 10,000 square foot hangar in the area of the taxiway extension.

“The lease revenue will be reinvested back in the airport to fund future projects and continue with improvements and expansion,” added Farnum.

“It’s guaranteed income with leased ground,” said Mayor Brian Wolken.

Council member Tom Yeoman, who also sits on the Airport Board, noted that there are currently six privately-owned hangars. He also reminded the public that the city’s share stems from aviation fuel tax revenue, not the General Fund.