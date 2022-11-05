Failed legislation frustrates county treasurers

County Treasurer Amy Picray presented the Jones County Supervisors with her quarterly investment reports.

On the county’s side, the total assets are at $27.75 million. This up by about $2.9 million from a year ago. Picray attributes that increase to the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds the county received.

The county has $3 million in one CD at the moment, held at Exchange State Bank in Martelle. This is an increase from just a few months ago when the county had no funds sitting in CDs due to the poor interest rates.

The county has about $17.99 million sitting in MMFs (money market funds).

The total in CDs, MMFs and checking is around $25.27 million. Picray said this is up by $3 million from a year ago, again due to the ARPA funds and the fluctuation with property taxes.

Picray shared she did establish a new checking account at Citizens Savings Bank in Anamosa for the Conservation Department. This account will hold funds associated with their online cabin and camping reservations.

The Solid Waste Management Commission’s (landfill) total assets are sitting at $1.98 million. This is down by $110,000 from a year ago.

Picray has two CDs for the landfill, totaling $1.008 million. This is down by about $740,000 from a year ago, again due to interest rates.

The landfill’s total in CDs, MMFs and checking is at $1.98 million. Picray invested $873,580 into an MMG (money market gold) account.

“I’ve been putting more money into that because it gets better interest rates,” she told the board.

The board placed both reports on file.

Picray also shared with the board her frustration with several proposed pieces of legislation that did not make it through to the Governor’s desk this legislative session. Picray was specifically concerned with a bill that would reimburse counties for driver’s licenses issued to out-of-county residents (HF 419). It made it out of the House but not through the Senate.

“I emailed our senators but received no replies,” she said. “I hoped they would hold out. It’s an inequity and injustice to Jones County paying for services used by other county residents. It’s a battle (county) treasurers have been fighting for years. It’s something we all need to get pretty vocal on with the legislators. It’s a convenience fee from the users.”

The board of supervisors tries to schedule a meeting with the state legislators once per session. They met with Rep. Lee Hein and Sen. Carrie Koelker in mid-February.

“Maybe we need to meet with them earlier,” suggested Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Picray praised Rep. Hein, noting he was able to push HF 419 out of the House.

“We shouldn’t be subsidizing this (users from other counties),” commented Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

In other county business:

• The board approved a proclamation, declaring May 6 as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. This was a request from Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa (ECI).

• The board approved the hiring of Betty Weimer as a part-time Recorder Clark II for the Recorder’s Office, effective May 4. Weimer’s wage is $15.91 an hour.

Recorder Sheri Jones noted Weimer will work 20 hours a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

“She’ll also fill in as needed,” said Jones.

Jones received six applications for the position.

• The board approved setting up quarterly department reviews with each department head, per Supervisor Jeff Swisher’s recommendation.

“We need to know what’s going on, share concerns, all get on the same page,” noted Swisher.

Reviews will start July 1.

• County Engineer Derek Snead shared that contract rock is 75 percent complete across the county.

“Bard (Materials) has not started yet,” he said. “They plan to start within a week to 10 days. They only have half a dozen roads.”

Snead said contract rock should be wrapped up in May, which would be the earliest it’s been completed in along a time.

• Snead shared a letter with the board from the Iowa DOT regarding a repaving and overlay project on Highway 136 from Cascade. Jones County is taking part in the project by repaving the short portion of pavement on the granular side roads.

“We have half a dozen roads to do,” Snead said.

The DOT increased the estimate to $46,000 from the upper $30,000s.

“This is the worst-case scenario,” Snead said.