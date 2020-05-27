A family of 2020 graduates

Denny and Lisa Folken’s three children are all Class of 2020 graduates. They recently graduated from college and high school. However, those experiences were not the traditional fanfare families have come to enjoy.

Due to COVID-19, college and high school graduation ceremonies this year were either cancelled, held virtually, or postponed to a later date to allow for the group event.

Kyle Folken, a 2016 Monticello High School grad, graduated from the University of Iowa on May 17. The college held a virtual ceremony instead of welcoming graduates and their families to Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Kyle earned a degree in mechanical engineering, and already has plans to move to Chicago to work at Sargent & Lundy as a consultant. Sargent & Lundy is a power company with a presence in 91 countries around the world.

When UI closed its campus due to the pandemic, Kyle left his apartment in Iowa City and returned home to Monticello. Classes went from in-person to online, and Kyle completed all of his courses by May 8.

“I loved my time at the University of Iowa and have missed out on my last semester of seeing my friends every day,” he said fondly.

On May 16, Paige Folken graduated from Kirkwood Community College with an Associate’s of Applied Science degree in interior design. Paige was a 2018 graduate of MHS.

Kirkwood’s last day in class at all of its campuses across the state was March 15.

“Our professor prepared us that it might be our last in-person class,” recalled Paige.

Kirkwood’s spring break was planned for March 16-20. At that time, Paige moved back home from her apartment in North Liberty.

The Folken family already planned a family trip that week, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I stayed home to spend time with my family,” Paige said.

She said the adjustment was easy to complete all of her classes online. Paige explained design students typically work on their projects digitally anyway, so it wasn’t a huge change. The difficult part, however, was her change in routine and lack of studio resources.

“It was difficult, but manageable,” she said.

Like UI, Kirkwood also held a virtual graduation. Students submitted photos of themselves and a short message about their time at KCC or what lies ahead in their future.

“Several faculty members included a congratulatory speech, including my mom, which was really cool,” said Paige. Lisa is director of Kirkwood’s regional center in Monticello.

Not being able to remain on campus, Paige said she missed out on a lot of professional practice opportunities through the interior design program at Kirkwood.

“Each semester, we present our projects in front of our classmates and local professionals, network with designers at events, and often visit different companies” she explained of not having those incredible life skill-building opportunities.

In addition, Paige also missed spending time with her fellow classmates, whom she became great friends with. Now, each is going his/her separate way. For Paige, that means moving to the Phoenix, Ariz., area to pursue a career in hospitality interior design.

“Due to the pandemic, my plans have been delayed a few months,” she said.

Paige chose to relocate to Arizona due to the increased opportunities there in her career field versus the Midwest.

“I’ve always wanted to experience living outside of Iowa,” she said.

Her advice to incoming college freshmen, who just saw their high school senior year cut short, is to stay positive and “make a lot of memories with the people you’re around.” Paige said even if college classes are online in the fall, she urges students to try their best to connect with others in their classes.

“You really meet some great people in college.”

To celebrate and honor Kyle and Paige’s college graduations, the Folken family took trips to UI and KCC for family photos at both campuses.

Cade, who is a MHS 2020 graduate, also saw his final year in school cut short. MHS closed its doors on March 13 for spring break. The students never returned.

“I was very shocked when school was cancelled,” admitted Cade. “School closing down for the rest of the year did not even cross my mind.”

He credits the school for trying to turn an unfortunate situation into a positive, especially for the seniors. “The school gave 100 percent of their effort to try and make us seniors feel better in any way though.”

On May 24, the original date for MHS’ graduation, the district sent out a video link to families containing class and staff graduation speeches. The video also had a senior slideshow, announcement of class honors, and named the class valedictorians and salutatorian. An in-person graduation ceremony is set for July 19 on the football field. At that time, seniors will receive their diplomas.

Cade said he really misses soccer season and prom.

“We had big plans for soccer this year and nobody wants to miss out on their year in any sport. Senior year prom is also such a big part of high school.”

With so much free time at home, Cade didn’t have any issues completing his remaining schoolwork. He also spent a lot of time with his family, now that the Folken family of five was under one roof again.

With the weather improving and getting warmer, Cade is hoping to have a busy season working at Monticello Canoe Rental, located on the Maquoketa River.

“We are hoping to be as busy as ever since people will want to get out of the house more often,” he said of being cooped up at home during COVID-19.

He plans to try and juggle work and late-season graduation parties, which many seniors are scheduling later into the summer to conform to the state’s public health guidelines. Cade said normally this isn’t an issue with his summer job.

In the fall, he hopes to attend Kirkwood and get his Liberal Arts degree.

“It has been an unusual and unfortunate time,” expressed Cade. “But I’m sure the Class of 2020 will be strong enough to take on anything after all of this.”