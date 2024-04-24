Fareway suspect plans for intoxication defense

Nathan Russell, of East Dubuque, Ill., who is being charged with three felonies related to the death of Aaron McAtee of Monticello, plans to use an intoxication defense.

On Nov. 7, 2023, a shooting took place outside of the Monticello Fareway Store, resulting in the death of McAtee.

Russell faces charges of 1st degree murder, going armed with intent, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

His jury trial is set for Aug. 6, at 9 a.m. in Jones County. Russell has filed motions asking for a change of venue.

Depositions in the case are scheduled to take place May 1-3 at the Jones County Courthouse.