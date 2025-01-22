Farm-to-Market System to see slight modifications

Jones County’s Farm-to-Market (FM) System is being slightly modified due to the upcoming Landis Road Bridge Replacement Project.

During the Jan. 14 Jones County Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead presented an updated resolution to modify the system.

Currently, Landis Road is part of the FM System from County Road X-40 east and northerly to Highway 64. Also part of the system are 80th Street and 170th Avenue.

Snead proposed adding a new segment of Landis Road that will cross the Wapsipinicon River (approximately 800 feet downstream from the existing river bridge), commencing at the near-90-degree curve 600 feet south of the existing river bridge, then easterly 0.374 miles, where it would tie into 95th Street, at the near-90-degree curve 3,670 feet west of the intersection of 95th Street and 170th Avenue.

Snead also requested segments of roadway be reclassified from FM roads to Area Service roads. That includes a portion of Landis Road, commencing at the near-90-degree curve 600 feet south of the Wapsipinicon River Bridge, northerly 1.014 miles on Landis Road to the intersection of Landis Road and Highway 64.

Just the opposite, Snead also sought reclassification of Area Service roads to FM roads. That includes a portion of 95th Street, commencing at the near-90-degree curve 3,670 feet west of the intersection of 95th Street and 170th Avenue, easterly 0.695 miles on 95th Street to the intersection of 95th Street and 170th Avenue.

The total mileage that will be added to the FM System is 1.069 miles. The total mileage coming off the FM System is 1.014 miles.

Snead warned that these changes would not take effect until after the Landis Road Bridge Replacement Project is complete, late-2026 or early-2027.

“Also in conjunction with this, it just kind of tidies things up as far as the funding goes for our Landis Road Bridge project,” Snead told the board.

With 80 percent of the bridge replacement project covered by federal funds, Snead plans to use FM funds for that 20-percent match. He cannot use FM funds if the entire length of the roadway is not part of the FM System.

“Technically Landis is an FM road currently, but the new alignment will attach to a local road,” he said.

The board approved the resolution. Snead now has to take it to the FM Review Board in March for their approval.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if the portion of 95th Street would be renamed at all as part of this process. Snead said he can’t make that call; Gary Schwab, E911 coordinator, handles those requests. But Snead does plan to talking with Schwab about the matter.

He said due to fact that there’s not that many landowners who would be impacted by changing the name of 95th, he would recommend changing it from a safety standpoint. Supervisor Joe Oswald agreed.

“That’d be a whole lot easier, for fire and ambulance, I would think,” Oswald said.

“It is an inconvenience for those landowners; we understand,” offered Snead. “However, long-term, it definitely is better for emergency services.”

Sherrie Thurston of Anamosa, who would be impacted by the name change, asked if the maintenance of the roadway would also be impacted.

“There will be slightly better connectivity with a river bridge access,” explained Snead. “There’s a connection from one side of the river to the other, after the project happens. Any time you make connectivity, it improves the ability for maintenance in those types of situations. It would be a marginal change, if any, but likely not much change.”

In other county business:

• The board authorized County Attorney Kristofer Lyons to sign a disclaimer of interest and consent to order on a nuisance case within the Anamosa city limits.

City Administrator Jeremiah Hoyt provided some background on the situation.

“This is a first for this type of info that I’ve had to relay,” he told the board.

The property in question is 122 S. Garnavillo St. It’s been a long-time nuisance situation.

In 2018, the property was going through several different nuisance abatements depending on the condition of the home. Then it changed ownership to a family member of the owner. Hoyt said within a period of six to eight months, some repairs were made.

“We didn’t have a reason or justification or authorization to enter the structure, but many of the nuisances were visible from outside,” Hoyt shared. “About two years ago we determined that the owner of the property was unlawfully using water and bypassing the meters. That gave us cause to go in and check those meters. At that time, we found out the internal structure was severely dilapidated. We issued a dangerous building advisory at that time and had the property condemned. It has been that way since April 2024.”

The city brought a structural engineer in to assess the situation. The plan is to demolish the home and for the city to try and sell the property “to someone who could do something valuable with it.”

• The board approved a change in status for Heather Covington from part-time cook to part-time cook/kitchen supervisor for Senior Dining, with a pay increase of $17.07 an hour, effective Jan. 13.

• The board approved the final play of Barner’s Second Addition, a subdivision in Fairview Township.

• The board approved a proclamation presented by Allie Riches with the Tri-State Coalition, declaring January as national Human Trafficking and Modern Day Slavery Prevention Month.