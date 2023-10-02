FCA targets athlete stress through faith

High school student athletes face stress and pressure from many directions.

Monticello’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization believes it can help.

“As coaches and parents of student athletes, we have seen firsthand the challenges and pressures that sports can put on individuals, from the emphasis on winning to the stress of balancing academics and athletics,” said Heather McDonald, who with her husband Luke has hosted FCA meetings in their home.

“We believe that FCA provides an important outlet for coaches and student athletes to connect with one another and grow in their faith, which in turn helps them to handle these pressures and find meaning in their athletic pursuits.”

While it is now a school-sanctioned organization, the McDonalds, along with Craig Stadtmueller, started Monticello’s FCA group in October 2021.

The group began with a coaches’ meeting, called a “huddle,” and held its first student athlete huddle in March 2022 for students in grades 8-12.

An inspiration for the organization was Cameron Paddock, the MHS graduate who was killed by a drunk driver in a 2016 accident at the age of 22. Cameron was an active FCA member.

On Jan. 23, a proposal to approve the FCA organization for Monticello High School was approved by the Monticello School Board.

At a board work session Jan. 11, Superintendent Brian Jaeger said the FCA “would be a nice addition to our school and community.”

The board’s approval means the FCA can meet in school buildings, as long as it is before classes begin for the day or after they have ended.

FCA is defined in a number of ways. The proposal presented to the school board read: “FCA is an organization for both athletes and non-athletes to explore faith…it is a non-exclusive organization that welcomes any and all who would like to join. It is structured for people who are actively pursuing a relationship with God, but members do not have to consider themselves Christians to join.”

“The mission of the organization is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ,” said Jenni Schauf, who was board-approved as the group’s sponsor. “While this is a student-led club, there needs to be a certified teacher in the role of sponsor, and I was very willing to go through the training to do so.”

The coach group and the student athlete group have each been meeting twice a month, but hope to arrange dates and times to meet weekly.

On average, 8-10 coaches and 8-10 students have attended the meetings. The student group has four leaders: seniors Issabella Mullen and Reagan Schneiter, sophomore Jessica Stadtmueller, and freshman Lincoln Schneiter.

All four said they have found meaning in being involved.

“FCA has really just inspired me and shown me that it is OK for the Bible and God to be talked about in a place other than church,” Mullen said. “I was shown different parts of being a Christian that I hadn’t really been holding myself accountable to.”

“Sports can be very overwhelming as a young student, and finding that balance can be a challenge,” Reagan Schneiter said, “but FCA has really helped me find that balance.”

“When I found out it wasn’t just a Bible study, but one that brings athletes together, I was ready to be a part of something that I think could really change our school,” Stadtmueller said. “FCA has helped me maintain focus on keeping my faith in the forefront of my mind, as I go through my day at school.”

“I thought that it would be good for me to get out and connect my religion with sports because those are two of the most important things to me,” Lincoln Schneiter said. “It puts the Bible in a student athlete’s perspective, and that makes it more fun and easier to learn.”

Meetings often begin with casual discussion and then a prayer, followed by a time of sharing things the participants are thankful for, or struggles they face.

“The majority of the meeting is dedicated to reading and studying the Bible, using resources provided by FCA to facilitate discussions on topics relevant to coaches and athletes, such as stress, unity and the purpose of sports in life,” Luke McDonald said.

“A typical agenda can be diving into scripture and relating it back to struggles that someone may have during a sport or even just daily life,” Reagan Schneiter said. “It is a great way to find peace within a lot of stress that a young athlete can have.”

Sometimes, though, the meetings vary.

“We also have different types of meetings like game nights, community service opportunities, and pizza parties,” Stadtmueller said.

While it is primarily Bible-based, and for athletes and coaches, FCA “members do not have to be active in athletics,” the proposal to the school board read. “However, many of the lessons and discussions will center around leading a Christian life as an athlete.”

Other views are welcome, members said.

“It’s a super-welcoming environment for when you’re curious,” Mullen said.

“We have enjoyed listening to the kids openly share their struggles and express gratitude without fear of judgment,” Luke McDonald said.

Schauf agreed: “While the principles are Biblical-based, students who are not sure where they stand in their faith are encouraged to join, because integrity, service and purpose apply to all people.”