Federal, state, county candidates revealed

Aug. 31 was the last deadline for candidates to file paperwork for the Nov. 8 General Election.

That evening the Jones County Auditor’s Office released the candidate lists for all congressional, state, county, and township offices that will appear on the November ballot.

Auditor Whitney Hein noted that Sept. 6 is the objection/withdrawal deadline for county candidates. The “official” state certification of federal and state candidates will be released Sept. 5.

U.S. Senate

• Republican, Chuck Grassley

• Democrat, Michael Franken

U.S. Representative, Dist. 1

• Republican, Mariannette Miller-Meeks

• Democrat, Christina Bohannan

Governor/Lt. Governor

• Republican, Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg

• Democrat, Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker

• Libertarian, Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia

Secretary of State

• Republican, Paul Pate

• Democrat, Joel Miller

Auditor of State

• Republican, Todd Halbur

• Democrat, Rob Sand

Treasurer of State

• Republican, Roby Smith

• Democrat, Michael Fitzgerald

Secretary of Agriculture

• Republican, Mike Naig

• Democrat, John Norwood

Attorney General

• Republican, Brenna Bird

• Democrat, Tom Miller

State Senator, Dist. 33

• Republican, Carrie Koelker

• Democrat, Matt Robinson

State Representative, Dist. 66

• Republican, Steve Bradley

• Democrat, Tony Amsler

Board of Supervisors, Dist. 3

• Republican, Jon Zirkelbach

• Democrat, Nick Manternach

Board of Supervisors, Dist. 4

• Republican, Ned Rohwedder

• Democrat, Bob Gertsen

County Treasurer

• Republican, Amy Picray

County Recorder

• Republican, Sheri Jones

County Attorney

• No Party, Kristofer Lyons

Agricultural Extension Council (vote for five)

• Lisa Kurt, Cascade

• John Carlson, Center Junction

• Anna Mary Riniker, Anamosa

• Sara Pinckney, Martelle

• Sarah Fishwild, Wyoming

• Shirlee Brunscheen, Wyoming

• Jami Schlarmann, Monticello

Soil and Water District Commission (vote for two)

• Julie Orris, Center Junction

• Jeff VonBehren

Township Candidates

Cass

• Trustee, Mike Miller

• Clerk, Jan Miller

Castle Grove

• Trustee, no candidate filed

• Clerk, no candidate filed

Clay

• Trustee, Thomas Orr

• Clerk, Daryl Hanna

Fairview

• Trustee, Daniel Rickels

• Clerk, Lyle Theisen

Greenfield

• Trustee, Gary Smith

• Clerk, Lori Jess

Hale

• Trustee, Daniel Inglis

• Clerk, Terri Hamilton

Jackson

• Trustee, Philip Knuth

• Clerk, Ralph Andresen

Lovell

• Trustee, Kevin Prull

• Clerk, Dave Lubben

Madison

• Trustee, Dennis Orris

• Clerk, Ron Andreesen

Oxford

• Trustee, Dean Ruley

• Clerk, Rita Balichek

Richland

• Trustee, no candidate filed

• Clerk, Douglas Monck

Rome

• Trustee, Ivan Bowers

• Clerk, Janine Sulzner

Scotch Grove

• Trustee, Chuck Willms

• Clerk, Steve Zirkelbach

Washington

• Trustee, Chris Krapfl

• Clerk, Russell Radloff

Wayne

• Trustee, Todd Rickels

• Clerk, Debra Hein

Wyoming

• Trustee, John Jamison

• Clerk, Richard Fishwild