Federal, state, county candidates revealed
Aug. 31 was the last deadline for candidates to file paperwork for the Nov. 8 General Election.
That evening the Jones County Auditor’s Office released the candidate lists for all congressional, state, county, and township offices that will appear on the November ballot.
Auditor Whitney Hein noted that Sept. 6 is the objection/withdrawal deadline for county candidates. The “official” state certification of federal and state candidates will be released Sept. 5.
U.S. Senate
• Republican, Chuck Grassley
• Democrat, Michael Franken
U.S. Representative, Dist. 1
• Republican, Mariannette Miller-Meeks
• Democrat, Christina Bohannan
Governor/Lt. Governor
• Republican, Kim Reynolds and Adam Gregg
• Democrat, Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker
• Libertarian, Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia
Secretary of State
• Republican, Paul Pate
• Democrat, Joel Miller
Auditor of State
• Republican, Todd Halbur
• Democrat, Rob Sand
Treasurer of State
• Republican, Roby Smith
• Democrat, Michael Fitzgerald
Secretary of Agriculture
• Republican, Mike Naig
• Democrat, John Norwood
Attorney General
• Republican, Brenna Bird
• Democrat, Tom Miller
State Senator, Dist. 33
• Republican, Carrie Koelker
• Democrat, Matt Robinson
State Representative, Dist. 66
• Republican, Steve Bradley
• Democrat, Tony Amsler
Board of Supervisors, Dist. 3
• Republican, Jon Zirkelbach
• Democrat, Nick Manternach
Board of Supervisors, Dist. 4
• Republican, Ned Rohwedder
• Democrat, Bob Gertsen
County Treasurer
• Republican, Amy Picray
County Recorder
• Republican, Sheri Jones
County Attorney
• No Party, Kristofer Lyons
Agricultural Extension Council (vote for five)
• Lisa Kurt, Cascade
• John Carlson, Center Junction
• Anna Mary Riniker, Anamosa
• Sara Pinckney, Martelle
• Sarah Fishwild, Wyoming
• Shirlee Brunscheen, Wyoming
• Jami Schlarmann, Monticello
Soil and Water District Commission (vote for two)
• Julie Orris, Center Junction
• Jeff VonBehren
Township Candidates
Cass
• Trustee, Mike Miller
• Clerk, Jan Miller
Castle Grove
• Trustee, no candidate filed
• Clerk, no candidate filed
Clay
• Trustee, Thomas Orr
• Clerk, Daryl Hanna
Fairview
• Trustee, Daniel Rickels
• Clerk, Lyle Theisen
Greenfield
• Trustee, Gary Smith
• Clerk, Lori Jess
Hale
• Trustee, Daniel Inglis
• Clerk, Terri Hamilton
Jackson
• Trustee, Philip Knuth
• Clerk, Ralph Andresen
Lovell
• Trustee, Kevin Prull
• Clerk, Dave Lubben
Madison
• Trustee, Dennis Orris
• Clerk, Ron Andreesen
Oxford
• Trustee, Dean Ruley
• Clerk, Rita Balichek
Richland
• Trustee, no candidate filed
• Clerk, Douglas Monck
Rome
• Trustee, Ivan Bowers
• Clerk, Janine Sulzner
Scotch Grove
• Trustee, Chuck Willms
• Clerk, Steve Zirkelbach
Washington
• Trustee, Chris Krapfl
• Clerk, Russell Radloff
Wayne
• Trustee, Todd Rickels
• Clerk, Debra Hein
Wyoming
• Trustee, John Jamison
• Clerk, Richard Fishwild