Feldmann’s pay increased for handling sex abuse crimes

Sheriff Greg Graver and Deputy Jason Feldmann met with the Jones County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 7 during their regular meeting concerning an increase in pay for sexual abuse investigations Feldmann takes on.

“I’ve been talking about doing this for several years,” indicated Graver. “The timing is now before the budget.”

He told the board that the Sex Abuse Investigator position has been an unofficial position for some time. Feldmann has taken it on, on top of his regular sheriff’s deputy duties, for the last six to seven years.

“It’s not a dedicated full-time position, but it’ll end up there in the future,” continued Graver. “I want to address it as support from the board related to a pay increase.”

Graver and Feldmann proposed an increase of $2 an hour over Feldmann’s base pay scale rate.

Feldmann takes the normal calls a deputy would respond to, on top of his duties investigating sexual abuse crimes.

“He’s slammed with everything going on,” noted Graver.

When Feldmann feels as though he has a full caseload schedule, some cases trickle down to Deputy Tim Smith.

Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt is responsible for federal crimes, as well as general crimes such as drug use.

“He’s also active with the jail and dispatch, so he has no time for other cases,” Graver said of Eckhardt’s schedule.

On average, Jones County sees about 23 sexual abuse cases a year that Feldmann investigates.

“Those are just simply juvenile,” Graver stipulated. “It could be 30 a year with adults and kids. We have a lot.”

He said those investigations could take days, weeks, and months to investigate.

“Sometimes they take years,” added Graver.

He praised Feldmann, noting that he attends multiple meetings a month and tries to ultimately do a good job for the public.

“I did it for eight years, so I know what it’s like to sit in his seat; I know how important it is,” Graver said. “Lost time (investigating cases) equals lost evidence.”

Graver said with so many young people using social media and cell phones, if investigators don’t jump on the information immediately, it could be gone soon.

“It’s a full-time job and a part-time position,” explained Feldmann. “Jones County could be more than full-time,” he said of the caseload. I’m doing two to three investigations a week.”

And he’s still responding to accident calls, on top of handling investigations and interviews for sexual abuse cases.

“It’s a very hard position to be consistent and follow through with a lot of things when you’re interrupted,” added Feldman.

Despite having D.A.R.E. on hold due to COVID, Feldmann said some of his best relationships are developed within the schools.

Feldmann, not intending to toot his own horn, admitted that he’s quite successful and good at handling and prosecuting sex abuse cases.

“There has been a lot of convictions,” he said. “I have a passion for it; not everyone wants to do it.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked if Feldmann’s patrol duties and patrol time would change with this increase.

“Patrol time won’t change,” Graver said, “unless we added staff.”

Graver asked that Felmann’s pay increase take effect July 1, 2022.

“Just internet sex crimes would be more than a full-time job,” added Feldmann. “It’s horrible. Sex crimes have increased because of social media.”

The board approved the recommendation to increase Feldamnn’s pay by $2 an hour.