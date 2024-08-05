Feldmanns purchase Express Sign Co.

With the sale of The Monticello Express, Mark Spensley has also sold Express Vinyl Signs.

Gary and Catelyn Feldmann, Monticello natives, will continue the business in the Monticello community, serving long-time and new customers.

Express Vinyl Signs has been in operation since 2012.

Gary worked for Tracy Yousse, owner of The Sign Shop, for five years. When he heard Spensley was interested in selling his own sign business, he reached out.

"I had been thinking about starting my own sign business," shared Gary.

The Feldmanns talked about taking over the operation before pulling the trigger.

"We stewed about it for a while," added Catelyn. "We weren’t sure what we wanted to do."

That's when they stopped at the Express to visit with Spensley, look over the sign equipment and machines he uses, to see what it would all entail.

"It's pretty similar in scope to what Tracy offered," Gary recalled. "It's stuff I was familiar with."

The Feldmanns are no strangers to working for the community. Catelyn has been a realtor with HCH Real Estate in Monticello for the past six years. HCH is a family business; it's owned by her mom, Cheryl Dirks.

Gary has owned and operated The Greener Side Lawn Maintenance since 2016.

"We're both Monticello natives," he said.

The sign business will remain the same; Gary does plan to tweak the name to "Express Sign & Logo."

"I want to offer design services, something I can create for people from scratch," he said.

Gary looks forward to expanding his creative niche.

"I have an artistic eye and I like applying that skillset to different things, to everything I do."

Gary credits Yousse with "teaching me everything I know" about the sign business, especially general design principles and production.

Express Sign & Logo will be housed inside HCH Real Estate, located at 408 E. Oak St. in Monticello. That's where customers will come for inquiries, as well as where the production will take place.

"There will not be a lag in services," offered Gary.

The sign business will be up and running beginning Monday, June 3.

Both Gary and Catelyn will continue with their full-time jobs, while adding the sign business on the side.

"I'll do the design work and Catelyn will handle the production and management," said Gary. "It's very much a team effort."

To contact the Feldmanns about sign orders, call or text Catelyn at 319-480-5655.