Feulings feel blessed with support for TCD

Sixteen years ago, Bruce and Terry Feuling of Scotch Grove started volunteering for the Monticello Thanksgiving Community Dinner (TCD).

“We moved here in 2006 and volunteered our first year because we didn’t have any immediate family in the area,” recalled Bruce, of spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family.

At that time, Thom and Ginny Kirk were in charge of the dinner and in need of volunteers.

Then, the very next year, the Feulings stepped up and took over management of the event, along with Grace and Dale Zimmerman of Monticello.

“They had no one to run it,” Bruce said, plain and simple.

Having only been at it for one year, there was a learning curve to know all of the ins and outs, as well as the right contacts to make.

The Zimmermans assisted the Feulings for many years. Now, Dennis and Jeannie McCall serve as co-organizers.

“The McCalls actually started helping a couple of years before us,” said Terry.

The Feulings strongly believe in serving one’s community and giving back when and where they can.

“We decided this was something we wanted to do,” Bruce said. “We line up the volunteers, we take the phone calls, buy all of the food, and coordinate the event.”

Their children helped at the TCD when they were younger, growing up in Monticello. Now the Feulings grandkids lend a hand.

“It’s a great way to earn Silver Service hours,” hinted Terry.

After so many years, organizing such an event is a piece of cake for those involved.

“It’s already so well oiled,” said Terry.

Usually by mid-September, they start taking an inventory of their supplies to see what they need for the TCD. By now, they no longer have to book the Berndes Center where the dinner is held every year; it’s known that the facility will be booked every Thanksgiving.

“We get it at no charge because we’re providing a community service,” Terry said.

The Feulings have cooked enough turkeys to know how many pounds are needed to serve x-number of people. Typically, 260 pounds serves 300 meals in one day.

A week before, the turkeys are taken out to thaw before they’re thrown into rosters to cook. Use of rosters is thanks to First Presbyterian Church in Monticello.

“I usually have six (rosters) going at once so I don’t blow any breakers,” joked Terry.

At one time, Grace Zimmerman was preparing the turkeys at Pictured Rocks Methodist Camp. When Terry worked for Camp Courageous, she would prepare food there, too. Now, it’s all done at the Feulings’ home.

Prep on the side dishes for the meal begins early, the week of Thanksgiving.

“We always figure in portion control so we don’t run out,” Terry said, a trick they’ve learned to master with various volunteers.

Early on, they could fit all of the diners in the small room at the Berndes Center. Now, serving over 100 people, the gym is home to the TCD.

“We make it look like a dining area,” said Terry, adding centerpieces on each table that go home with attendees at the end of the day. “A lot of families like to stick around and visit after the meal; it’s not just come and eat and leave.”

An event like this takes a lot of volunteers. During a typical year, meals are served in-person, carry-out, and delivery.

“We serve family-style,” Bruce said of eating in-person.

In 2020 and now again this year, meals will only be offered via delivery due to the ongoing pandemic.

Last year, they relied on 30 volunteers to deliver meals all over Jones County, and into neighboring counties. Including those preparing the food and take-out containers, they had a total of 50 people.

“We don’t want to take advantage of people’s time,” Bruce said of asking people to give of their time on Thanksgiving. “We know their time is valuable.”

Last year, volunteers started arriving early in the morning around 7 a.m., and were done by 1 p.m. During a normal TCD year, they might be done by 3 or 3:30 p.m.

“Our volunteers do multiple jobs,” Bruce said of tackling various tasks throughout the day.

While last year the Feulings made an exception for how far they traveled to deliver meals, they really like to keep the milage to a minimum for their volunteers who use their own vehicles and gas.

“This year, because of the price of gas, we’re just delivering to the Monticello area,” warned Bruce.

It wasn’t a tough decision to resort to deliver-only again this year; the Feulings had the McCalls’ blessing in the matter. They said it is hard not seeing the same families two years in a row.

While the TCD is free to those who attend or request a meal, it does take plenty of donations to make it happen. They usually figure $5 each meal. The community is always quite giving, and diners also leave a donation behind.

“We never have to ask; it’s our gift to you,” expressed Terry.

If they would have to pay rent for use of the Berndes Center, for example, more donations would be needed.

“People are of a giving spirit,” Bruce said. “We never run short on money; people always come through.”

In fact, last year, they were able to make a $1,500 donation to the Monticello Food Pantry with the remaining funds. Every year, any money left over, typically a few hundred dollars, is donated to the food pantry.

“When we started, the money came out of our pockets,” recalled Terry. “And we would reimburse ourselves to a point.”

Monetary donations, Terry said, are best because they prefer to buy all of the food products themselves, knowing what’s needed and what goes into each recipe.

“Above & Beyond and Citizens State Bank always donate; and it’s never expected,” she said of the generous support.

With about two weeks to go until Thanksgiving, reservations for a home-delivered meal will be accepted until Nov. 22. Yu can call the Feulings at 319-465-3219 to make a reservation.

With 20 meals already reserved, they said that number will skyrocket the closer it gets to the holiday.

“We’re hit hard the week of,” said Bruce, as people’s plans tend to change at the last minute.

It’s the Feulings faith that brings them back to hosting and carrying out the TCD event year after year.

“It’s important to serve others before ourselves,” Teryy said. “We always taught our kids to serve with a happy heart.”

When they lost their daughter in 2015, a month before the TCD, Terry said it was the volunteers who made a difference for her.

“Having those people there helped,” she said.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 16 years,” Bruce said fondly. “Times goes by quick.”