Final draft of pipeline ordinance reviewed

The Jones County Supervisors are getting closer to approving a pipeline ordinance.

During the April 16 board meeting, Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos presented the board with a final draft of the ordinance, noting changes made, per the board’s recommendations, to the setbacks.

The pipeline ordinance falls under the county’s Zoning Ordinance, Property & Land Use. This specific ordinance adds definitions pertaining to hazardous liquid pipelines. (Note: The ordinance does not specifically pertain to CO2 pipelines, which are what prompted the ordinance.)

Noting the risk and threat to the public/landowners in the transportation of hazardous materials, the board felt it was important to implement varying setback distances away from such pipelines. Those include:

• No less than 2 miles from city limits of an incorporated city

• No less than 2,460 feet from a church, school, nursing home, long-term care facility, or hospital

• No less than 2,460 feet from a public park, conservation area, sensitive area, or public recreation area

• No less than 1,000 feet from an occupied structure

• No less than 1,000 feet from any animal feeding operation or facility

• No less than 1,000 feet from an electric power generating facility, an electric transmission substation, a public drinking water treatment plant, or a public wastewater treatment plant

• No less than 200 feet from any public water system, any non-public water supply well, or private water supply well

An ordinance such as this requires three reading before it takes effect. The board could waive that requirement and approve it at one meeting if they so choose.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder said there is no hurry in passing the ordinance, preferring to have three separate readings.

A draft of the ordinance can be found on the Land Use webpage via the county’s website (jonescountyiowa.gov).

The board will take action during their April 23 meeting.