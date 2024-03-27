Final legislative forum hashes out fate of AEAs

The final Jones County Economic Development (JCED) legislative forum was held on Friday, March 22, in Anamosa. Despite the wintry weather that hit earlier in the day, many people filled the room to hear from our legislators.

Both Sen. Carrie Koelker and Rep. Steve Bradley were present to field questions and provide updates on bills that made it through the last funnel.

According to LSA (Legislative Services Agency), the final day of the 2024 session is slated for April 16, just four weeks away.

Much like the January forum that took place in Monticello, the hot topic was again the fate of Iowa's AEAs (Area Education Agencies). Many people, including the superintendents of both the Monticello and Anamosa school districts, continued to press Koelker and Bradley on how this final bill will impact AEAs and the services they provide.

At the start of the session, both the House and Senate proposed their own, very different, AEA bills. Gov. Kim Reynolds also had her own version.

On Thursday evening last week, March 21, the Iowa House voted on a compromise to the Senate's bill. It narrowly passed by a vote of 51-43. Now the amended bill sits in the Senate, awaiting their final vote.

During the forum, Andy McKean, who is running for House District 66, opposing Bradley, asked him why he supported the compromise that went from 3 to 2.5 percent for SSA (State Supplemental Aid).

"It’s almost the same as what we proposed originally," offered Bradley. "With AEA services, pretty much everything is going to stay the same, except the money goes to the schools first. The schools can decide if they want to send it to the AEAs."

McKean also mentioned that members of Bradley's own party, his fellow House Republicans, didn't support the compromise bill.

"Four chose not to vote. That’s quite unusual," McKean pointed out. "Why do you think that there was so much dissention in your own party?"

"People disagree," said Bradley.

Koelker said there were senators within their caucus who didn't support the Senate's initial proposal of 2 percent for SSA.

She said the whole idea is to divert more funding to support Iowa's students versus the administrators within the AEAs.

"I will remind everybody that the AEAs, they own 54 facilities across the State of Iowa. So when we look at some of these facts, they should not be owning facilities," she said. "We had directors making nearly $400,000 a year. They were very administrative heavy, performance light. We had 120 employees in the AEA system that made more money than the governor that never got in to see students across the state. Change is hard."

She said the Des Moines school system has never had to rely on AEA services, which has been a successful venture for that particular district.

Sandra Busta, who sought AEA services for her own daughter, said AEA employees can't just sit around wondering if a school is going to pick up their services.

"When the choice goes to the schools to use AEA or not, I think the staff are going to be fleeing our AEAs," she said.

Both Koelker and Bradley said in the first year of the proposed bill, nothing will change in terms of AEA funding and services. Koelker further offered that the state will set up a task force under the Department of Education to oversee AEAs in the next two years.

"And there's going to be a new board," Koelker said. "Right now, the boards are pretty much made up of AEAs and they're not accountable. The legislature has had to step in and try to figure out how we can make this better serving for all Iowans. Every child in Iowa matters."

Koelker added that in the Senate, a school superintendent is running their version of the bill. And fellow legislators with kids with special needs are supporting the bills.

"It's a very touchy subject and people act like we're just going to leave these children out there," pushed Koelker. "That's not what any of us are going to do. The fear that has been put in these parents by the AEAs because they want to keep their 50-year-old setup is unreal."

Darren Hanna, superintendent in Anamosa, asked Koelker what superintendents she's been talking to for input on this bill because he claimed she's never reached out to him. She said some superintendents have gone to the Capitol to visit with their legislators.

"I want to make sure when you're doing this, that you're representing the people you represent," pressed Hanna. "We have concerns, and they're legitimate concerns. Not having a conversation with the districts in your area is troublesome for me. It worries me because I'm not having a voice."

Hanna also asked how the proposed teacher pay will be covered in years to come, when rural school districts can't afford it. Bradley said the state is "fully funding" the salary increases "for a long time."

Koelker commented that she feels the teacher increases should be merit-based.

"We know that this career, it's taken a dive," she said of education. "And it's not just because of pay. It's the respect in the classrooms and other things they have to deal with."

"Some of which is coming from Des Moines, to be honest with you," said Hanna.

Speaking of comments and sentiments made about public schools, Brian Jaeger, superintendent in Monticello, said part of the problem related to less college students pursuing careers in education is the mentality coming from Des Moines.

"We need to try and keep a positive narrative with public education," he urged. "It's very dangerous when I've heard from legislators that there are 'sinister agendas' and other things going on in the schools. When that filters into the public schools, it's hard on teachers. They work hard. They go to the grocery store and throw in an extra box of granola bars for those kids who are hungry. They do a lot. One of those things is not a 'sinister agenda.' They're overworked."