Financing scenario offered for possible new elementary

What it would take to finance a new elementary school, assuming a bond issue could pass this coming November, came into somewhat clearer focus at the regular meeting of the Monticello School Board Jan. 22.

Multiple pages and combinations of numbers, and one financing scenario example, were presented by Travis Squires of Piper Sandler during the meeting.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Squires’ 80-minute presentation was this: The Monticello Community School District should be able to finance a $26,111,566 elementary school project through a combination of nearly $17 million in general obligation bonds over a 22-year period, $8.7 million in SAVE bonds over a 20-year span, and other resources.

And it might be able to do so by raising the total tax levy by $1 per $1,000 in valuation. Rollbacks and other factors could reduce that figure to less than 50 cents.

When the bond issue passed for the financing of a new middle school in 2018, one of the selling points to the public was that the total tax levy would not surpass $15. A $1 addition to the current levy of $14.66 would top that number, but only by 66 cents, as board member John Schlarmann pointed out during the meeting.

“And we’d have two buildings that will last quite a long time,” Schlarmann said.

Squires offered several items about the district’s finances, including valuation history, tax rate history, outstanding debt, financing comparison of debt types, debt limit, and more.

He said the district “has some pretty decent options.”

Squires also said any financing on a new elementary school would take the form of a restructuring of debt, combining it with remaining debt on the middle school.

The board will further discuss Squires’ information at its Feb. 14 work session. Meanwhile, Superintendent Brian Jaeger said next steps include approving OPN as the architect for the proposed project, and forming a facility committee, much the way it did in the drive for a new middle school.

“We want community support with this,” Jaeger said.

The goal is to call a bond election for November 2024.

Also on Monday, two major retirement announcements were approved by the board as part of the meeting’s consent agenda.

Denny Folken, who is in his 21st year as elementary school principal, will retire effective at the end of July.

And Doug Ries will retire after 29 years working for the district, effective at the end of the school year. Ries will leave vacant a wide varsity of positions: eighth-grade science teacher, varsity girls golf coach, drivers’ education teacher, substitute bus driver, and middle school cross country, girls basketball and boys basketball coach.

In other board business:

• The board approved the 2024-25 school calendar.

• The board approved allowing former school board members to hand out diplomas to their child(ren) at Commencement.

• As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the resignations of Susan Cairy as special education child specific associate at the middle school, and Logan Wells as assistant girls track coach.

• The board approved a Spanish trip to Costa Rica in the spring of 2025, following a presentation by high school Spanish teacher Angie Rieniets.

The trip would be March 14-22, 2025 through Interact Travel. It would include hotel stays as well as stays with Costa Rica families, which Rieniets said “is where you learn the most.”

• The board approved the high school registration handbook.

• The board approved the 2024-25 Jones County Regional Center/Kirkwood plan of study.

• The board approved the second and final reading of seven board policies.

• The board approved the first reading of board policies pertaining to basic instructional program and physical education.