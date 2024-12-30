Fire monitoring equipment to be installed in City Hall, Community Building

The lack of a fire alarm notification system within Monticello’s City Hall and historic Community Building was a concern expressed by EMC Insurance, the city’s insurance company, under Insurance Associates, Inc. EMC provides liability and loss of coverage for the city.

During the Dec. 16 Monticello City Council meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum and Police Chief Britt Smith discussed the situation with the council as they reviewed bid for the purchase and installation of fire monitoring equipment for both buildings.

Every few years, EMC conducts an audit of the city’s facilities to establish liability concerns. During the recent audit, “EMC made the requirement that a (fire) system be installed to continue to provide insurance coverage to the facility.”

Their mandate requires the installation of detectors, visual and audible notifications, and pull stations. It does not require a sprinkler system.

The detailed list of requirements includes:

• Smoke and heat detection throughout the entire building, specifically the Community Building

• The smoke and heat detection needs to be hardwired to a central alarm

• The alarm needs to be monitored 24/7 so the fire department can be notified and respond.

The three bids the city sought range from $25,000 to $58,000:

• Elite Fire Sprinkler Systems, $25,400

• MidWest Alarm Services, $30,431.74 (not to exceed)

• Hawkeye Communication, $58,505.55

MidWest previously installed and services the fire alarm and sprinkler system for the library and Renaissance Center. The 24/7 monitoring annual contract is $587.28 a year; however, that system does not service City Hall and the Community Building.

It was recommended to tie the new fire monitoring system into the one next door at the Renaissance Center, which would allow the city to continue the current contract.

The council voted to go with MidWest, despite not being the lowest bid. They subcontract with McCallister Electric for the actual installation. McCallister happened to be the electrician several years ago when the electricity was upgraded in City Hall, so they are familiar with the facility.

If the city went with Elite, they would take over the monitoring for the city facilities (Community Building, City Hall, library, and Renaissance Center), but at an increased price.

There is $42,329.12 remaining in the Community Building improvement fund that would cover the cost of the project.

“We have a low bidder, which would do a perfectly good job,” noted Farnum. “The second low bidder is very familiar with the building and their price includes correcting a couple of other minor electrical issues we found up there (in the Community Building).”

Council member Mary Phelan asked if it was appropriate to use the Community Building improvement fund for this project.

“Yes. That’s primarily where the work is being done, in the Community Building,” said Farnum. “There are a few detectors required in City Hall itself. The scope (of the work) needs to be done upstairs.

“We’ve been kicking the can down the road,” added Farnum.

With MidWest’s bid being a not-to-exceed number, Smith told the council in his conversation with McCallister, they said the associated with their portion of the project could decrease. They bid a higher number in case they run into any unknowns.

“With their knowledge of our facility, just with their past work here, I think that’s going to probably prove to be pretty advantageous,” said Smith.

While Elite provided a site plan in terms of where the detectors and everything would be installed, MidWest did not. The council asked Smith to reach out to MidWest for their site plan, though did not make it a requirement in approving their bid.