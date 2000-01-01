

Monticello Firefighter and Training Officer Marv Kelchen visits with students at Shannon School in Monticello for Fire Safety Week, Oct. 8-14. Kelchen introduced the kids about all of the equipment found on a fire truck. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Nick Kahler and Carter Bronemann, Monticello firefighters, explain the use of the Jaws of Life, along with several other pieces of life-saving equipment on a fire truck to students at Shannon School. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



On Sept. 29, State Farm Insurance in Monticello brought the Fire Safety House to Sacred Heart Catholic School. Here, Alyssa McNally with State Farm helps kindergarten students down the rear ladder as they learn about escaping a room filled with smoke. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Firefighter Carter Bronemann reaches to find Carpenter second-grader Nessa Eitel during a drill Friday as part of Fire Safety Week. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Firefighter David Husmann speaks to Carpenter students about fire safety, as Cody Miles (left) displays the necessary gear Oct. 13.



Carpenter second-grader Payton Moore plugs her ears as the fire alarm goes off during a drill held Oct. 13 in conjunction with Fire Safety Week.