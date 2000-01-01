First and last



What a difference 10 years makes! Father and son, Travis and Ethan Ponder, were the last customers to shop at Karde’s 151 before they closed for business on Jan. 14. Ethan also held his very first job at Karde’s 151 when he was 14 years old. The store, owned by Dean Cox, Jr. and Mike Cox, was a branch of the long-time Karde’s C-Store, that celebrated 40 years of business in 2024.



Travis and Ethan Ponder of Monticello were the first customers at Karde’s 151 when they opened for business in April 2015. (Photos submitted)