First ARPA-funded project could be completed soon

Two bids came in for the automatic-door project at the Jones County Courthouse.

The Jones County Supervisors previously discussed using a portion of the $4 million in ARPA funds to cover the cost of the project. The goal is to make the west entrance ADA accessible with automatic door openers. In addition, two new interior doors at that entrance will also be installed.

IT Coordinator Lisa Mootz told the board she and County Auditor Whitney Hein contacted four companies, but only two submitted bids.

The lowest bid came from Dubuque Glass Company at $12, 245.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Mootz what the timeframe would be for installation.

“They are not that far behind,” she said of starting the project. “Within a couple of weeks, they should get the doors.”

The ADA button to activate the doors will be installed on the wall versus erecting a separate post outside the courthouse. As far as the interior doors, Mootz said a push button will be built into the door.

In other county business:

• The board abated property taxes on three separate parcels of property acquired by the City of Anamosa. The total amount abated is $5,686.

• The board set a work session for Nov. 1 at around 11 a.m. to meet with Sheriff Greg Graver and County Engineer Derek Snead to discuss the emergency call-out plan between Secondary Roads and the Sheriff’s Office.

• The board approved resolutions for the Living Roadways Trust Fund for several grants. Wes Gibbs, Weed Commissioner, applied for the grants for various pieces of equipment: A bull rope, a disc harrow, drip torches, a Jameson pole, and a utility cart.

The grants total just under $5,500, and require an 80/20 split.

“The county’s portion is about $1,000,” Snead said. “This is a very good program.”

• Supervisor Jeff Swisher informed the board that the Martelle Fire Department might be requesting funding from the county to help with the purchase of the new P25 communication radios.