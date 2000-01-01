

Gracen Haas (front) and Gretta Haas approach Shannon Elementary School for the first day.



Shannon kindergarten student Lorenzo Ramos speaks with associate Shelly Kraus (right) as he arrives for the first day of school Aug. 23. Lorenzo is with his mother, Crystal Ramos.



Students arrive off the school bus at Sacred Heart on the first day of school. Due to the rainy weather, the kids were unable to line up outside the school per tradition.



New Sacred Heart Principal Susan Hucker greets students in the hallway on the first day of school, Aug. 23. (Photos by Kim Brooks)