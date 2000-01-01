

Thiago Rodriquez gets his photo taken by Rose Mary Rivera Ortiz outside of Shannon School Aug. 23. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Carson Lee hops off the school bus on the way to the first day of school at Shannon. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Headed to their first day of school at Carpenter Elementary School are Laekyn (far right) and Carver (second from right) Monk, guided by mom Kendi Monk. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Sacred Heart PreK Teacher Doris Porter gets some high-fives from the students as they line up before the bell. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Sacred Heart School Librarian Jayne Tuetken helps the students walk across the street on the first day of school. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Mom, Nicole Reyner, gets a first-day-of-school photo of her kids Emersyn and Lincoln Reyner. (Photo by Kim Brooks)