First day of school, masks and all



Masked middle school students (from left) Connor Eastin, Tyler Eastin and Gatlin Wright make conversation while approaching the new middle school building Monday. More first day of school photos on A18. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Monticello Middle School eighth-grader Adeline Wenger (left) receives guidance from middle school associate Dawn Bixler before entering the new building on the first day of school Aug. 24. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Sacred Heart students wait in line for the first day of school, Aug. 24, with art teacher Dawn Davis. Per school guidelines, students were equipped with their facemasks and face shields. The start to the 2020-21 school year looks much different than past years, as students and teachers wear their protective COVID-19 gear. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



First-graders at Sacred Heart, Lincoln Crawford, David Lyons, and David Intlekofer, join together on the first day of school. Face coverings were a must as students waited in line. (Photo by Kim Brooks)