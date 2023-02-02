First legislative forum draws a crowd

The Monticello City Council Chambers were full on Friday afternoon, Jan. 27 as people came to attend the first legislative forum of the new session.

Jones County Economic Development is hosting a series of three forums in both Monticello and Anamosa.

This forum attracted roughly 40 people speaking about hot-button topics such as education, taxes, and veterans’ benefits.

Following redistricting, Jones County now has just two legislators representing us in Des Moines: Rep. Steve Bradley, District 66; and Sen. Carrie Koelker, District 33.

Bradley said the legislature has over 2,000 bills, which amounts to 125 bills a week. By no means will every bill go through.

“We’re just citizen legislators,” said Koleker. “We all live in different towns, different professions; we all have different talents. We all have different hats down there.”

Bib Gertsen of Oxford Junction shared some statistics he found regarding public school funding and SSA (state supplemental aid).

“You continue to budget supplemental aid for schools at 2.5 percent or less, when inflation has been as high as 9 percent. This year it’s running at about 6 percent. You boast about a big budget surplus, but you don’t spend enough to keep public schools to keep up with inflation,” said Gertsen.

He said if the state can “fork over” enough money to now fund private schools, why won’t they cater to 95 percent of the population in public schools?

“Why are you not funding schools to keep up with the costs?” continued Gertsen.

“We’ve all felt the cost of inflation in our pockets. It’s been proposed in the House to raise it up to 3 percent this year. We’re trying to work with that,” offered Bradley.

“We have spent in the last 10 years, $1 billion in education,” said Koelker. “Everything cannot keep up to 10 percent inflation. We can’t just continue to throw money at something and fix it. Inflation nobody can keep up with.”

She said the Iowa Legislature has and continues to fund public schools.

“So that runaway rumor is totally not factual.”

Koleker went on to say that public schools are sitting on funds they’re not even utilizing.

“It’s the biggest portion of our budget,” continued Koelker. “We’re pouring stuff into education. We continue to do that.”

Gertsen said it isn’t about keeping up with inflation, but the general increase in cost.

Carol Lampe of Cascade asked about HF4, concerning alternative teacher licensing.

“That’s one of the ways that we’re trying to increase the number of teachers that we have,” said Bradley of the teacher workforce shortage.

He explained that a retired physician can take the required courses and get a certificate to start teaching science classes, for example. Or a paraeducator with no degree can take courses and be on the fast-track to earning a teaching degree.

Koelker said she wasn’t familiar with the bill, but said the teacher shortage is a problem.

“We’re trying to step back from this and asking how can we help that system,” she said. “I’ve talked to some teachers who are currently teaching and they want out; they don’t want to deal with it. It’s not the pay, it’s the disrespect, the stress they’re dealing with internally within the system, with the students, with the parents with the administration. How can we make sure we have qualified, good teachers in the classrooms? We’re not just throwing anyone in the classroom to teach; there are qualifications and restrictions.”

Mary Melchert of Monticello asked, concerning the new “School Choice Law,” how private schools can teach special education students with IEPs (individualized education plan) when specialized endorsements are required. Melchert presented information to Koelker and Bradley from Dyersville Beckman and Cedar Rapids Xavier’s school, handbooks, noting none of staff have the required IEP endorsements.

“Have you had the opportunity to visit with administrators about how they’re going to meet the needs of those students without appropriately licensed staff?” she asked.

Koelker said these private schools will need to update their requirements and handbooks to meet the new law. She said parents will also need to decide what’s best for their children, which school is the best fit.

“They’re obviously going to have to look at all of those changes with this new Students First Act,” she said of adapting to the new law.

Koelker went on to say, “With this bill that we passed, I invite everyone to learn about the facts of it. There are a lot of runaway rumors. It’s not pubic versus private. It’s not rich versus poor. It’s about parental choice. We are currently funding a system; not funding all students. And all (students) do matter in Iowa. Competition is OK. If you have a good, solid school, if the kids are flooding from the school, there’s a problem. Throwing money at a problem is not going to cure all of that.”

“This is going to be quite a bill for private education to fill all of those spots,” Melchert added of IEPs.

“That’s a big ‘if,’” Koelker continued. “We don’t know what all of the rules are going to be. Us legislators have set the funding pattern; we’ve set the system for school choice. This is where the devils in the details are going to have to be worked out within the administration.”

Nick Strittmatter of Monticello, a soon-to-be retired lawyer, sarcastically thanked the legislators for the new tax law they passed last year. He said all retirement income is now exempt from being taxed, as is pension and IRA income.

“Do you think this is fair, fair to younger people, fair to people who aren’t as blessed from a retirement standpoint, fair to Iowans?” he asked.

Both Bradley and Koelker said they have heard nothing but positives about the tax law.

“The new tax law will put more money into everybody’s pockets. What do people do when they have more money? They spend more money,” Bradley said.

He said his father would not have retired full-time to Florida if Iowa had a better tax law.

“I think this is going to keep people in Iowa. We want to keep our taxpayers here,” he said.

Koelker said she’s heard from teachers, thanking her because their IPERS retirement isn’t getting taxed.

“Iowa is a great place to live, work, and travel. And now, retire,” said Koelker. “Our population has not grown in Iowa. It is because people are paying at a really high tax level. People are moving out of state. We have people calling us, wanting to move to Iowa because of our tax plan. It makes Iowa appealing, putting more money in the pocketbooks of people trying to live on this inflation, living in fear.

“Do you want us to keep it in the system so we can keep funneling all of these welfare projects?” continued Koelker. “It is built on the backs of the hard-working Iowans and that’s where it should be put back.”