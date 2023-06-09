First Presbyterian Church welcomes new pastor

On Aug. 1, First Presbyterian Church in Monticello welcomed a new pastor: Bill Warhover.

Warhover and his wife, Donna, reside in Mount Vernon. Their adult children and grandchildren live in the St. Louis, Mo., area.

Warhover is a second-career pastor. Prior to attending seminary school in Dubuque, he served as a youth minister at a large church in St. Louis. Before that, he sold industrial woodworking equipment.

Warhover shared two significant moments in his life that led to becoming a Presbyterian pastor…

“My dad died young, unexpectedly, at 60 years old,” he said. “That caused me to think about what really mattered (in life).”

Second, while working as a youth minister, Warhover realized he “needed to be better equipped” to serve others.

He became ordained in 2002.

“I’ve spent time serving urban and rural parishes,” he said, “as a ‘called’ and interim pastor.”

First Presbyterian Church was being served by interim pastors for a couple of years before Warhover was called to become their full-time pastor this summer.

“Some pastors are assigned or appointed,” explained Warhover. “We’re called. The church is free to look across the U.S. or the world for a pastor who meets the requirements of the denomination.

After seminary school, Warhover served a church in Miles, Iowa, in Jackson County.

“That was a small, rural church,” he recalled.

He then moved on as a part-time and full-time pastor at a church in Cedar Rapids that was in transition in moving to a new facility.

From there, Warhover offered his pastoral services in hospice care with Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

“People share such intimate details of their life,” Warhover said during one’s end of life.

As he serves First Presbyterian Church, Warhover will be commuting back and forth between Mount Vernon and Monticello.

“They had been looking for a pastor and it was close by,” he said of his new role.

Warhover was welcomed to Monticello during his first week with the Monticello Ministerial Association’s (MMA) VBS (Vacation Bible School).

“That was fantastic to come into,” praised Warhover. “It was important for the church and the community.”

One of the things Warhover said he appreciated about First Presbyterian was “their commitment to the community and youth/children.” He said the church sees the importance of supporting youth who want to experience Camp Wyoming, as well as assisting older youth with college scholarships.

“They have significantly invested in the young people here.”

As a new face in town, Warhover has been getting to know the congregation and the community. He’s gotten out to visit with members who are home-bound as well.

“I want to help the church live up to their mission and vision,” he said. “I feel grateful to be here and to meet people in the community.”

First Presbyterian Church has a membership of about 140.

Of being a pastor, Warhover said he enjoys helping people, plain and simple.

“I appreciate and feel blessed that people have invited into their lives and are willing to share their life with me. It’s unbelievable, a lot of times.

“I want to work on sharing scripture and the gospels in new ways that are relevant to us all.”

Warhover and his wife have three children and seven grandchildren.

He enjoys helping his wife farm at their home in Mount Vernon, and spending time with family.

First Presbyterian Church has worship service every Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday School is held at 8:30 a.m.