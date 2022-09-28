First reading passes to restrict parking on S. Linden Street

During the Sept. 5 Monticello City Council meeting, Police Chief Britt Smith introduced some parking suggestions on S. Linden Street.

At the Sept. 19 council meeting, those parking restrictions were solidified.

The council was asked to amend the city ordinance pertaining to no parking zones. Basically, the east side of S. Linden would be no-parking from Burroughs Street to Washington Street.

This decision was spurred by complaints of two Linden Street residents, Dave Lumpa and Linda Parker. They expressed a desire to implement no-parking because it is difficult for vehicles to pass between two parked vehicles adjacent to one another.

Smith told the council it was initially suggested to limit parking on the east side of S. Linden; that was also Smith’s recommendation. The three-block stretch in question has seven driveways on the east side, a fire hydrant, and approximately 655 feet of viable parking space. The west side has five driveways and about 710 feet of available parking.

Following the Sept. 5 council meeting when the information was published in the Monticello Express, Parker contacted Smith again. She felt parking should be restricted on the west side of S. Linden because the residents on the east side of the street use the on-street parking more frequently than those on the west side.

“Parking needs change over time,” Smith stated. “What is convenient now may not be convenient later in time.”

The west side has more parking available.

“It makes sense to permit parking on the west and prohibit it on the east side,” added Smith. “That’s the better alternative. Limiting parking on one side or another is a substantial improvement to the street.”

In addition, Smith said it’s important to avoid parking on the same side of the street as fire hydrants.

“Do we limit parking on the side with the hydrants or the side with the most driveways?” he proposed to the council.

While the hydrants are located at the corners, not mid-block, Smith said not having vehicles on the east side also means less obstructions for the fire department.

The council approved the first of three readings to amend the ordinance, restricting parking on the east side of S. Linden Steet.