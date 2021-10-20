First Street development proceeds; Main Street buyout fails

Two ongoing commercial properties were once again on the Oct. 18 Monticello City Council agenda: 103 W. First St. (former Compadres) and 202 N. Main St. (Wolken property).

Concerning 103 W. First St., City Administrator Russ Farnum outlined three alternatives for the council following the last council meeting when Tom Yeoman with Creative Development Concepts backed out of the project.

“Matt (Kumley, the other party involved) is very willing to move forward with the project,” noted Farnum after speaking with Kumley earlier in the day.

Due to the fact that when the city applied for a grant through the state, it was noted that two parties were involved at the time. Farnum said Kumley is “willing to accept the terms of the proposal from (Yeoman).” This option would involve the council setting another public hearing on the matter to consider selling the property to Kumley.

“This option makes use of grants the city has already expended money toward,” noted Farnum.

Option two, schedule a hearing, and still sell the property to Kumley under his initial proposal, which did not involve any grant funding. Kumley did, however, request tax/TIF incentives from the city.

“I don’t recommend that route,” added Farnum, “because it would renegotiate the entire project.”

Option three, start the process all over again and seek new bids for the property.

“We’re too far down the line to do that,” Farnum said. “Matt has stake in the project already.”

The council voted 5-1 for option one, setting a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 1. Council member Tom Yeoman abstained.

When it came to 202 N. Main St., the council, again, entered into quite a lengthy discussion, hearing from the two business owners and one renter of the property as to why they wish to remain where they are versus relocating.

The ongoing debate ended with a 2-4 vote, which failed. Council members Yeoman and Candy Langerman voted in favor of the city providing the local match ($55,500) for the FEMA flood buy-out program, and council members Brenda Hanken, Scott Brighton, Dave Goedken, and Chris Lux opposed.

Hanken said she is absolutely against the city buying the property, which could be demolished, causing the tenants to be displaced.

“It’s not the right thing to do,” she said, stating that she did the research and there are no properties in Monticello for anyone to relocate to.

Mayor Brian Wolken and Farnum pointed out that the grant does allow for funding to assist in relocation efforts.

Goedken asked why the city wasn’t considering flood protection for the property rather than jump into demolition.

“Look at removing the garage and build a dyke to protect it,” he suggested.

Goedken said a project like this could cost the city much less than the $55,500 investment.

“We should be trying to promote the community,” he said. “Every business relies on others to keep going.”

The two businesses that occupy space inside the Wolken building are Marcey’s I Care Hair, owned by Marcey Muller; and TLC Healthcare, owned by Tara Mescher. Both got quite emotional when addressing the council.

Mescher asked if the city could ensure her in writing that she would be provided the same adequate space, and cover the personal costs she already invested in her business. She also claimed that it was a conflict of interest to allow Mayor Brian Wolken to speak on the matter, as he’s the son of Rich Wolken, the owner of the property.

Yeoman said the mayor does not have a vote in the matter, and that anyone can speak on any item on the agenda.

“We have freedom of speech here,” he said.

The mayor reminded the council and those present that while the building itself, separate from the garage unit, may not be in the floodplain, per FEMA, it has sustained multiple floods and repetitive substantial losses.

“This process started with the owner,” he said. “He approached the city, a government entity, to apply for the grant.”

Furthermore, the mayor brought up the fact that several businesses were relocated out of the floodplain following the 2010 flood and continue to occupy facilities within the city and thrive.

“They have all succeeded with the relocation,” he said of Julin Printing, Monticello Machine Shop and Oak Street Manufacturing.

Both Mescher and Muller said they were never informed of this decision and had to hear of it from their clients/patients. Muller has been in the same location for 35 years.

“It’s the perfect fit for my salon,” she said. “I’ve built a very successful business. My customers are my dear friends. The city benefits from my sales tax. Why would you spend money to get rid of the revenue I’m bringing into the city? That property doesn’t cost the city a thing.”

“A vote to apply for the grant is a vote to tear the building down,” Goedken said prior to the council’s formal vote.